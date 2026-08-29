Liga Portugal - Game Week 4 29 Aug 2026 - 13:00 Estadio do Fontelo

Today's game between Academico Viseu and FC Porto will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Academico Viseu vs FC Porto is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Porto travel to the Estadio do Fontelo in Viseu to face Academico Viseu in a Liga Portugal fixture on Saturday, August 29.

Porto arrive in commanding form under head coach Francesco Farioli. The Dragons have won all three of their competitive matches this season, beating Alverca 2-0 and Rio Ave 2-0 in the league, and claiming the Super Cup with a 1-0 victory over Torreense. They sit top of the Liga Portugal table and have conceded just once across their last five outings.

Viseu have had a tougher start. They drew 2-2 with Maritimo in their most recent league outing and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Santa Clara in the previous round. Their only Liga Portugal win so far this season remains elusive, and they sit 12th in the standings heading into this match.

Porto are not without squad concerns. Samuel Aghehowa, Vasco Sousa, Martim Fernandes, Claudio Ramos, and Oskar Pietuszewski are all sidelined through injury, leaving Farioli with a trimmed but still formidable group to select from.

For Viseu, Bruno Pinheiro misses out through suspension, though the hosts will draw confidence from their home ground. The Estadio do Fontelo holds just under 7,000 spectators, and Viseu will be looking to make the atmosphere count against one of the league's heavyweights.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Portugal fixture live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Academico Viseu vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Academico Viseu are without Bruno Pinheiro, who is suspended for this fixture. No injuries are currently listed for the home side. Their projected XI is: Ewerton; Robinho, Nikolaos Michelis, Gu Costa, Anthony Correia; Andre Clovis, Cihan Kahraman, Alvaro Zamora; Andre Ceitil, Soufiane Messeguem, Joao Guilherme.

FC Porto head coach Francesco Farioli is dealing with five injury absentees: Samuel Aghehowa, Vasco Sousa, Martim Fernandes, Claudio Ramos, and Oskar Pietuszewski are all unavailable. No suspensions are listed for the visitors. Porto's projected XI is: Diogo Costa; Jan Bednarek, Alberto Costa, Zaidu Sanusi, Jakub Kiwior; Pablo Rosario, Victor Froholdt, Gabriel Veiga; Andre Silva, William Gomes, Pepe.

Form

Academico Viseu have gone W0 D4 L1 across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Maritimo on August 22 in Liga Portugal. They also drew 2-2 with Benfica on August 9 and 2-2 with Celta Vigo in a friendly in late July. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to Santa Clara on August 15. Viseu have scored six goals and conceded seven across these five matches, with four of the five games ending level.

FC Porto have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent Liga Portugal outing was a 2-0 win at Arouca on August 23, and they also beat Rio Ave 2-0 on August 15 and Alverca 2-0 on August 9. Porto claimed the Super Cup with a 1-0 win over Torreense on August 1, and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on July 25. Porto have scored nine goals and conceded one across this five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 8, 2023, when FC Porto won 1-0 at the Estadio do Fontelo in the Taca de Portugal. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Porto have won four, with one draw, and Viseu have yet to take a victory. Porto have scored nine goals in these meetings and conceded two, including a 3-0 League Cup win at home in January 2023 and a 3-0 Taca de Portugal win in February 2020.

Standings

In the current Liga Portugal standings, FC Porto sit first while Academico Viseu are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Academico Viseu vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: