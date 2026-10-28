Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Bologna will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Milan vs Bologna is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and Peacock. Use the links below to sign up and stream the match.

Milan host Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday 28 October in the ninth round of Serie A, with Ruben Amorim's side looking to build on a run of form that has lifted them into the upper reaches of the table.

The 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday provided exactly the kind of response Milan needed after the heavy Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. Christian Pulisic struck inside six minutes and Omari Hutchinson added a second-half finish to secure three points and push Milan up to fourth in the standings.

Amorim's squad is stretched thin. Eight players are currently unavailable through injury, and the manager will again be forced to field a reshuffled side — though several of his deputies impressed convincingly against Udinese.

Bologna arrive in Milan having found their footing under Raffaele Palladino. The former Fiorentina coach replaced Tedesco earlier in the season and has since collected seven points from four Serie A matches, including a composed 2-0 win over Cagliari at the weekend.

The visitors carry genuine ambition into this fixture. Federico Bernardeschi has been in strong form behind the striker, and the pace of Nicolò Cambiaghi on the break gives Bologna a threat on the counter that Milan's high defensive line will need to manage carefully.

For both clubs, the result carries weight beyond three points. Milan have the derby against Inter on Saturday 31 October already looming, while Bologna are chasing a return to European contention after last season's run.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Bologna live.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milan go into the match with a significant injury list. Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila, Pietro Terracciano, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all unavailable, with Loftus-Cheek having picked up a problem during the Udinese win. Amorim is expected to start Maignan in goal behind a back four of De Winter, Pavlovic, Tomori, and Estupinan, with Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari, and Bartesaghi in midfield, and Pulisic alongside Ramos in attack. Modric is set to drop to the bench after starting at Udinese.

Bologna are also without a handful of players. Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli, and Jay Enem are all ruled out. Palladino is expected to line up with Skorupski in goal, a back three of Casale, Darmian, and Theate, Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, and Miranda in midfield, and Bernardeschi and Cambiaghi supporting Odgaard up front.

Form

Milan head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. The most recent result was the 2-0 victory at Udinese in Serie A, which followed a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Europa League — their only defeat in the run. Earlier in the sequence, Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 away in Europe and edged Atalanta 3-2 in the league, demonstrating a capacity for goals at both ends.

Bologna have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A, which came after a 3-1 loss to Inter the week prior. The away side has scored six goals and conceded eight across this run, with their only other win a 2-1 away victory at Lecce.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Milan won 3-0 away at Bologna in Serie A — a result that underlines the home side's recent dominance in this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Milan have won three times to Bologna's one, with the visitors' only success coming in a Coppa Italia tie at San Siro in May 2025. The aggregate scoreline across those five matches favours Milan, who have been the more clinical side in the series.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Milan sit fourth while Bologna are 13th, giving the home side a clear positional advantage heading into the fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: