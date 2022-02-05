Watch: AC Milan star Giroud hits dramatic late double vs Inter to win Milan derby
By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud scored a dramatic late double to turn a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 win against Inter in Saturday's Milan derby.
The France international netted from close range in the 75th minute to equalise at San Siro and then scored three minutes later with a neat turn and finish to put the Rossoneri in front.
With their win AC Milan moved to just one point behind their first-place city rivals, who still have a game in hand.
Watch Giroud's late double
Giroud continues strong first season
After two and a half seasons with Chelsea, Giroud moved to AC Milan last summer in his first taste of Serie A.
The veteran striker has adjusted well to his new side and has now scored seven times in 15 league appearances, though he has missed time due to several injuries.