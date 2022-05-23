Watch: AC Milan's Ibrahimovic flips dressing room table in rousing Serie A champions speech

Zlatan Ibrahimovic flipped over a table in the AC Milan dressing room as he gave a passionate speech after they won the Serie A title.

Milan beat Sassuolo on Sunday in the final game of the season to secure the Scudetto for the first time since 2011.

The Swedish striker gathered his team-mates in the dressing room to give a speech to kick off the celebrations.

What did Ibrahimovic say?

Guys, stay calm. I'm not about to say goodbye. Guys, from day one when I arrived, then others arrived afterwards, very few believed in us.

"But when we understood that we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work, when this happened we became a group, and when you're a group you can achieve the things we've achieved.

"Now we're champions of Italy.

"First of all, I want to thank all the players.

"I'm now talking on behalf of the whole team, we also want to thank Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara and Ivan Gazidis.

"It hasn't been easy but we've been a real group this season.

"At the beginning of the campaign, no one believed in us, but through these principles we became stronger. I'm very proud of all of you.

"Now, do me a favour: celebrate like champions because it isn't Milan that belongs to AC Milan.

"Italy belongs to AC Milan!"

Ibrahimovic then flipped the table up, sending the players into wild celebrations.

