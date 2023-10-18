How to watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix

Everything you need to know to watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix

2023 United States Grand Prix | Sunday Oct 22 Watch on ESPN+

This weekend, Formula One goes Stateside for the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Having wrapped up a third successive crown at the Qatar Grand Prix, all eyes will be on Max Verstappen as the Dutchman aims to extend his record-setting season with further success in Austin.

Despite delivering a pair of coronations for Verstappen and his team, Red Bull, there's still plenty for the rest of the field to race for over the campaign's closing stages, and it's proving to be another nail-biting watch set for one of the liveliest locations of the F1 American races.

Where can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix through ESPN+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $9.99 a month or an upfront payment of $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

With ESPN+, you can catch all of the weekend’s action, from the practice to qualifying and the main race itself. You'll get it all lag-free on your phone, tablet, TV, or computer. You can also cancel your subscription at any time.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

The 2023 United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, located in Austin, Texas. The event runs across the whole weekend, from October 20th through October 22nd, with the main race taking place on Sunday, October 22 at 15:00 ET.

How do I sign up for ESPN+?

Signing up for ESPN+ couldn't be easier! Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Head to the ESPN+ home page Click "Subscribe to ESPN+ only." From there, enter your email address and billing information. In less than 5 minutes - with an email confirmation - you'll have access to everything ESPN+ offers.

When you subscribe, you'll have access to ESPN+'s entire library of sports content, which includes NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to access PPV UFC content for an added fee.

Are there any special ESPN+ offers?

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month, but like most subscription services, there is a discount for an annual subscription. Those who commit to ESPN+ for a year will pay $99.99, saving 17%.

Additionally, you can add Disney+ to your bundle for just $3 extra a month. So, for $13 a month, you can enjoy Disney's entire content library alongside all the sports ESPN+ offers.