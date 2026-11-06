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1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Max-Morlock-Stadion

1. FC Nürnberg host SV Darmstadt 98 at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in a 2. Bundesliga clash. Miroslav Klose's side face a relegation-threatened Darmstadt team coached by Florian Kohfeldt.

Second in the table, Nürnberg go into the match as clear favourites after a 3-1 league win away at St. Pauli.

Darmstadt sit bottom and are fighting for every point. Their recent form offers little cause for optimism.

A 4-0 home defeat to Karlsruher SC still hurts, though Darmstadt steadied themselves with a 1-1 draw against Magdeburg last time out.

In Nürnberg, more than three points are at stake for Darmstadt. An away win would be a minor sensation and give them much-needed breathing space in the relegation battle.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Nürnberg and Darmstadt?

Across their last five competitive games, 1. FC Nürnberg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their latest outing brought a 3-1 league win away at St. Pauli. Before that, they lost 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup and drew 4-4 with VfL Wolfsburg. Nürnberg scored eleven goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Darmstadt also have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive games. They drew 1-1 away at Magdeburg in the league last time out, following a 2-0 DFB Cup win over Elversberg and a 4-0 home defeat to Karlsruher SC. Darmstadt scored six goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: line-ups

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: form

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: head-to-head record

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: the tables