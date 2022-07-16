'Was waiting for the new contract!' - Mahrez jokes about smashed phone after signing new Man City deal
Getty Images
Riyad Mahrez has joked that he was waiting on signing a new contract at Manchester City before replacing his smashed phone. The Algeria international committed to a new deal with the Premier League champions this week, penning a three-year extension.
Mahrez travelled to the United States with the rest of Pep Guardiola's team this weekend as they commence their pre-season preparations.
Mahrez jokes about smashed phone
The 31-year-old posted an image on Twitter of himself getting on the flight.
After he pointed out that his phone was smashed, a fan responded that he has the money to get a new one.
Mahrez replied: "Was waiting for the new contract".