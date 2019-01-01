Warnock: Spurs should be forced to play at Wembley this season

Allowing the London club to move this season would cut into the "integrity" of the Premier League, according to the Cardiff boss

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said Tottenham should be forced to play at Wembley for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Tottenham were due to move into their new White Hart Lane Stadium ahead of the 2018-19 campaign but construction delays have seen Spurs remain at Wembley.

A later date, a 15 September meeting with Liverpool, was also pushed back, with Spurs claiming “issues with the critical safety systems" were to blame for the delays.

Warnock’s side now sit 16th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone, following Tuesday’s home loss to Spurs but had also tasted defeat to the London outfit at Wembley earlier in the year.

And the manager believes the club should be forced by the Premier League to finish out the season where they started it, leaving no advantage for clubs who play at the new stadium.

"The league should enforce they play at Wembley now for the rest of the season,” he said.

"I don't think there should be any chance of an advantage to any of our opponents. It's not our fault. We should have been playing at the new stadium ourselves.

"I think they [the league] should step in now. It should be until the end of the season now.... I think they should enforce it. It undermines the integrity of the competition."

Warnock: "We fight on. If you'd have said we'd get four points from these three games over the Christmas period, we'd have taken that really."



https://t.co/UVJxDedqZc#CARTOT #CityAsOne — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 1, 2019

Among the clubs in the relegation fight both 15th placed Newcastle and the club at the bottom of the table, Huddersfield, are slated to face Tottenham on the road later in the season.

Southampton, Burnley and Fulham, the other three clubs in the bottom six, all tasted defeat at Wembley earlier in the season.

Cardiff are about to begin a crucial run in their season as well, with Huddersfield, Newcastle and Southampton three of their next five opponents in the Premier League and two of those three matches coming on the road.

They’ll take a short break from league action for an FA Cup clash with Gillingham on Saturday before returning their attention to the fight for safety.