‘Wanyama's star on the rise again!’ – Kenyans react as Mourinho arrives at Tottenham Hotspur

Kenyans take to social media to welcome the 'Special One' to North London with hopes he will field the Harambee Stars captain

A section of Kenyan supporters have welcomed the decision by Hotspur to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager until 2023.

The announcement comes less than a day after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the club following a poor start to the season.

Mourinho has been out of management since December 2018 when he was dismissed by and the three-time Premier League winner is eager to get back into the game.

Now Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome Mourinho to Spurs saying he will give the Harambee Stars captain the playing time he lacked for the better part of this season.

Wanyama has been warming the bench after returning from injury and sometimes he never even makes it into the squad for matchdays. Mourinho had once coached Wanyama’s brother MacDonald Mariga at Milan and the Kenyans now feel he will also be happy to work closely with his sibling.

Here is how Kenyans reacted to Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham:

Under Mourinho, who thinks Victor Wanyama will get a chance in the spurs team? for me i think its time. @VictorWanyama — jose Enrique (@josephwaithera6) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho's appointment comes at a good time for Victor Wanyama, go in prove to the new boss you can do it and revive you career. — Pac Wawire (@_P_ac_) November 20, 2019

It will be a good thing as Mourinho will fully utilize Victor Wanyama!!!! @VictorWanyama @SpursOfficial — #PUNGUZAMZIGOACTIVIST (@DarioWizzie) November 20, 2019

"Victor Wanyama" Its your second chance victor. Prove your haters wrong at spurs and win jose the way your bro Mariga did at Inter — ODUOR REAGAN (@ODUORREAGAN3) November 20, 2019

Will Victor Wanyama even survive Jose Mourinho Era at Tottenham?🤔😊 — Rödney Ray (@rodnycarl) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho Is the new Tottenham Spurs manager. Now players like Victor Wanyama will start featuring regularly. Oya @ManUtd , take Poche — Morientez Kabora (@SMkabora) November 20, 2019

@VictorWanyama Bright future foreseen man it's time to smile and work harder. — Brenda barracks. (@MercylineOdhia1) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho's appointment comes at a good time for Victor Wanyama, go in prove to the new boss you can do it and revive you career.#Mourinho pic.twitter.com/wzktENgYII — Salihu Bamle🔴 (@SalihuAmumini) November 20, 2019

@VictorWanyama time is now to show Mourinho that you're the Lion of Mudhurwa,we need you back to @SpursOfficial first team. — wekes (@flexodera) November 20, 2019

I was about to tweet the same😁@VictorWanyama @Serge_aurier @MoussaSissoko will get plenty of playtime....though #Wanyama has lost his confidence kabisaaa!Pretty useless now days! https://t.co/SYHFsPzPZJ — REVOLUTION KENYA! (@Sir_Shambala) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho coached @MarigaOfficial at @Inter and now he is coaching @VictorWanyama @SpursOfficial

The Special one for a special family 💥 — Hibernating Nomad (@ClintonMurila) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho appointment at Tottenham is good news and history for our Kenyan captain @VictorWanyama, he loves strong midfielders and will get him back to first eleven, he also coached his brother Mariga at Inter. Viva! — Mireri (@HanceTL) November 20, 2019

BREAKING: Victor Wanyama and Macdonald Mariga become one of the first soccer siblings to be trained by the same coach in different teams following the hiring of #Mourinho by Tottenham Hotspurs. Mourinho Signed Mariga for Inter Milan and now joins Wanyama at #Tottenham Hotspurs. pic.twitter.com/7iWnipzhQw — 𝖠𝖻𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗈𝗈𝗋 Aden™ (@Abdynoor) November 20, 2019

Mariga got to work with Mourinho, now the younger brother will as well.

I think Victor Wanyama will do well under Mourinho. — Kevin Odhier (@KevinOdhier) November 20, 2019

I think Jose mourinho can make @VictorWanyama great again considering he is jose's typical defensive midfielder and I would be happy if it happens @geoffiejeff @George_Ambangil @kotinyotz — SharvyDanniel (@DannielSharvy) November 20, 2019

Victor Wanyama , Sissoko , Aurier and Ndombele when they heard that Mourinho is their new manager. #Poch #Spurs #TheSpecialOne pic.twitter.com/TSdRb3SYw4 — 🇷🇺SMITH🇧🇼 (@SMITH_S_M_) November 20, 2019

Víctor Wanyama right now knowing he about to be back in the starting 11 #Jose pic.twitter.com/O6dCqyVN0r — Becoming Colombian 🇨🇴 (@Alexandercric) November 20, 2019