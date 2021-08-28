Wanyama's CF Montreal claim MLS win as Nigeria's Achara strikes for Toronto FC

The visitors had to tackle the ambitious home side with 10 men after they a player was red-carded early in the first half

Kenya international Victor Wanyama featured for the entire 90 minutes as CF Montreal picked up a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in a Major League Soccer game at Stade Saputo on Friday.

Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres, and Romell Quioto - who was returning after a nine-game absence - scored for Wanyama's side, while Ifunanyachi Achara of Nigeria scored the only goal for the visitors.

Toronto had to play with 10 men after Noble Okello was red-carded just in the fifth minute and Wanyama's teammates took advantage of their numerical strength to pick up the big win.

Montreal took the lead in the 23rd minute when Piette collected a rebound to break the deadlock with his first goal of the season.

Djordje Mihailovic's free-kick was saved by Quentin Westberg of Toronto but Piette was roaming round to tap home, although the Toronto goalkeeper had done all that he could to save his side from going behind.



Toronto drew level in the 58th minute when Achara found the back of the net after Yeferson Soteldo maintained possession against two Montreal players before he released the ball to the Nigerian to bring the scoreline back level.



Montreal grabbed the lead again in the 68th minute when Brault-Guillard's low cross found Torres and the Argentinian managed to finish beautifully after an equally good run by the home side.

Quioto - who was taking part in MLS action for the first time since July 7 - scored the third goal for Wanyama's side after being put through on goal by Mihailovic.



With the win, Montreal are in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and the victory over Toronto is their eighth win of the season. Toronto, on the other hand, remain winless in the last seven games and are bottom of the table.

The win was Montreal's second over Toronto in as many games in this campaign. Montreal side will be up against Nashville SC on September 11, while Toronto will face Cincinnati on the same day.