Wanyama: Kenya midfielder resumes training with Montreal Impact

The Harambee Stars captain has returned to training as he aims to be fit and ready ahead of the MLS resumption

Kenyan international midfielder Victor Wanyama has resumed training with his club .

Like the many players across the world, Wanyama has been training indoors after Major League Soccer ( ) was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan captain has now taken to his Twitter account to confirm he has returned to training ahead of the planned kick-off of the MLS.

The return of Wanyama and Impact players come just a few days after the MLS announced players may begin to use outdoor team training fields for individual workouts, in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

According to the statement published on Montreal Impact’s official website, by allowing players, on a voluntary basis, to utilize team-operated fields for individual workouts, MLS clubs will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff.

“The individual player workout protocol prohibits access to club facilities including but not limited to locker rooms, team gyms, and team training rooms. Team gyms and training rooms may still only be accessed by players receiving post-operative and rehabilitation treatment, as directed by the club’s Chief Medical Officer," the statement read.

“Prior to initiating any individual player workouts, every team must submit to MLS a club-specific plan that outlines how the team will implement health and safety protocols.”

The statement continued: “All plans must be reviewed and approved by the club’s medical staff and local infectious disease expert before submitting to MLS. Every club will designate a member of the staff to oversee adherence to MLS-recommended protocols and club-specific implementation plan.

“In addition, each club will also be responsible for confirming communication of these protocols to players and team staff. The league-wide moratorium on small group and full team training remains in place through, and including, Friday, May 15.”

Major League Soccer chiefs have said the league won't resume until June 8 at the earliest, as they work through different scenarios that could allow the 2020 season to be completed.

Wanyama, who joined Montreal from Hotspur, made his debut in the Concacaf quarter-final first-leg clash with Olimpia before the MLS was suspended.