Wanyama humiliation unacceptable at Tottenham Hotspur – Shimanyula

The Homeboyz boss delivers a message to Kenya's captain to get his way out of the North London club for regular playing time

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has called on Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama to consider leaving Hostpur.

The Kenyan captain has struggled to get playing time at Spurs since the start of the season and even the arrival of Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino has not improved the situation.

Wanyama is yet to start a game under Mourinho, but only featured once as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to on December 11.

To make matters worse for the 28-year-old player, he has now been omitted from Spurs’ squad. Spurs named their 30-man group for the knockout rounds of the competition last Tuesday, including eight ‘locally trained players’, with Wanyama the most notable absentee.

Shimanyula now feels it is the right time for Wanyama to call a spade a spade and demand to leave the North London club.

“He doesn’t deserve the treatment he is getting now at Spurs,” Shimanyula told Goal. “Clearly, [Wanyama] has helped Spurs and was one of the key players when they reached Champions League final last season and the kind of humiliation he is going through now is not acceptable.

“It is time for [Wanyama] to make up a sober decision but if you ask me, I will tell him to move to another club, the way [Mourinho] is talking means he doesn’t have a future at the club.”

Wanyama, who was signed by former manager Pochettino for £11.5million (Sh2 billion) in 2016, made 47 appearances in his first season at Tottenham but only played 24 matches the following term as his popularity under the Argentine dwindled.

In the January window, Wanyama was a key target for several clubs among them of , ( ), outfit , French team and 's but the deals fell through reportedly due to the player’s wage demands.