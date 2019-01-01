Wanda Nara denies putting Real Madrid off Icardi bid

Speculation persists over the Inter man's future, and his wife and agent says it is not true Real do not wish to negotiate with her

Wanda Nara has denied suggestions that have not bid for Mauro Icardi because the club were put off negotiations due to her behaviour.

Icardi's future at is looking increasingly bleak, with the striker having been left out of their last five matchday squads after being stripped of the captaincy last month.

The international posted a lengthy statement on Instagram this week in which he accused Inter's decision-makers of a lack of respect, although he underlined his love for the club and claimed he has rejected several significant offers in the past.

Despite his affection for the Nerazzurri, it appears likely that the club will sell the striker in the next transfer window, having been unable to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Madrid have long been linked with a bid for the 26-year-old but, according to Marca, they were put off entering into talks last January as they did not want to deal with Nara, Icardi's outspoken wife and agent.

However, when the same Spanish newspaper asked her about that report, Nara said: "That Mauro hasn't gone to Madrid because of me, as has been said in , is false and we have a lot of respect for Real Madrid."

Icardi, who joined Inter from in 2013, is said to have been in discussions over a contract extension for much of the last year.

He has two and a half years left on the deal he signed in October 2016, which reportedly contains a relatively low release clause of €110million.

Icardi has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season but has not played since the 1-0 win over on February 9.

He complained of knee pain after missing the win at , when head coach Luciano Spalletti said Icardi had withdrawn from the squad himself, but Inter issued a statement to say medical tests could not identify any specific problem.

In Icardi's absence, Inter were beaten 2-1 by on Friday.