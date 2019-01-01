‘Wan-Bissaka’s £50m fee will be forgotten’ – Cole backing Man Utd to find value in full-back

The former Red Devils striker believes that a highly-rated youngster will provide value for money over “many years of service” at Old Trafford

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s £50 million ($63m) transfer fee will soon be forgotten, says Andy Cole, with the new boy expected to prove his worth over “many years of service”.

The Red Devils are certainly hoping that will prove to be the case after completing a big-money deal.

At 21 years of age, Wan-Bissaka has been acquired to make an impact in the present while progressing in the future.

Cole believes the potential boasted by the U21 international means that any questions regarding his price tag will soon be replaced by plaudits of his obvious ability and value to a side in need of long-term reinforcements.

The former Red Devils striker told talkSPORT: “Not being disrespectful to Ashley [Young] or Antonio [ ], because they both did a fantastic job at right-back, but this is a young kid who is going to give Manchester United many, many years of service.

“He’s done extremely well at and the good thing, for me, is he’s a Man United fan as well.

“Nowadays, everyone has a big fee. Hopefully Aaron can just go there an embrace it.

“He’ll soon realise Manchester United is not a normal football club, it’s a club of great tradition, great history, it’s supported around the world and it’s an honour to play for such a great club.

“In Aaron’s case it’s a massive, massive leap, in one season doing extremely well for Crystal Palace and then moving to Manchester United.

“I’m more than happy for the kid. He proved just how good he is last season and he’ll improve at Manchester United. He’ll be playing with better players.

“I hope he as a real good start to the season and hopefully we will stop talking about the fee and won’t be judging him on the fee.

“He’s aspiring to be the best he can. It’s really good for him and hopefully things work out really well for him. He’s a talented boy.”

Wan-Bissaka has just one full season of senior experience behind him, with 39 appearances taken in for Crystal Palace across the 2018-19 campaign.

He has, however, offered enough to convince United that he can play a leading role in the latest rebuild being overseen by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.