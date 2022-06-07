Wales vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Fresh from earning a spot at Qatar 2022, the hosts are looking to carry their sense of euphoria on against bigger rivals

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Wales and the Netherlands meeting in a Group A4 encounter.

The hosts have ended a 64-year wait to reach a World Cup with qualification against Ukraine for Qatar 2022 last time out, and now will hope to celebrate with a big result against the Oranje.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Wales roster Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies Defenders Gunter, B. Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Mepham, Rodon, N. Williams, Norrington-Davies, Denham Midfielders Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, J. Williams, Morrell, Smith, Levitt, Johnson, Colwill, Thomas, Burns Forwards Bale, James, Moore, Matondo, Harris

With a first World Cup spot secured since 1958, excitement is at fever pitch for Wales- and now Rob Page will seek to protect his assets

Gareth Bale will likely have a rest this time around, but plenty of others will want to press their claim for a spot on the plane to the Gulf State this time around.

Predicted Wales starting XI: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Davies; Roberts, Williams, Morrell, Norrington-Davies; Wilson, James, Johnson

Position Netherlands roster Goalkeepers Cillessen, Krul, Flekken Defenders Hateboer, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries, Martins Indi, Timber, Teze Midfielders Til, Berghuis, Klaassen, Schouten, Koopmeiners, De Jong Forwards Bergwijn, Janssen, Depay, Lang, Gakpo, Weghorst

If there was a statement performance from the first round of Nations League encounters, it is hard to look past the Oranje, who delivered a superb demolition of Belgium.

They will expect less resistance this time around but Louis van Gaal's men are no fools and will expect that they have to work for their result on the road.

Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Flekken; De Ligt, Timber, De Vrij; Dumfries, De Jong, Klaassen, Malacia; Berghuis; Depay, Gakpo

Last five results

Wales results Netherlands results Wales 1-0 Ukraine (Jun 5) Belgium 1-4 Netherlands (Jun 3) Poland 2-1 Wales (Jun 1) Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Mar 29) Wales 1-1 Czech Republic (Mar 29) Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Mar 26) Wales 2-1 Austria (Mar 25) Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Nov 16 2021) Wales 1-1 Belgium (Nov 16 2021) Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands (Nov 13 2021)

Head-to-head