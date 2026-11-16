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Wales vs Portugal Match Preview

Wales host Portugal at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening in the final round of UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixtures, with both sides arriving in contrasting states of mind.

Craig Bellamy's Wales are already confirmed as finishing bottom following back-to-back defeats, and a loss to Norway on Saturday left them facing the near-certainty of a League B relegation play-off in March. Their final-ball quality and second-half intensity have been recurring concerns throughout the campaign.

Portugal arrive in Cardiff having suffered their heaviest home defeat in official match history - a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Denmark in Braga on Saturday. Jorge Jesus's side were tactically outmanoeuvred, struggled to retain possession, and looked devoid of attacking inspiration for long stretches.

The result came in Portugal's first match since Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement after 234 caps and 146 goals. Jesus has been characteristically blunt about the transition, making clear the squad must look forward rather than dwell on what has been lost.

Despite the Braga humiliation, Portugal remain top of Group A4 and need only avoid defeat in Cardiff to secure first place and a seeded berth in the quarter-finals. A point will do the job, though Jesus must navigate the trip without suspended duo Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha, as well as injured trio Bernardo Silva, Nuno Tavares, and Rafael Leao.

For Wales, Tuesday represents a chance to sign off their Nations League campaign with a home win against the reigning champions, even if the broader picture is already bleak. Bellamy has spoken about wanting his side to take the game to their opponents rather than sit back.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Wales vs Portugal live on Fubo.

Team News and Injury Latest

Wales will be without Ethan Ampadu, who is suspended for the fixture. No injury absences have been confirmed for the home side, though updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Portugal face a more significant absentee list. Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha both miss the Cardiff trip through suspension, while Bernardo Silva, Nuno Tavares, and Rafael Leao are ruled out through injury. Jesus must reorganise his defensive and midfield structure accordingly.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Portugal won 1-0 at home in the opening round of this Nations League group stage. Across the three head-to-head fixtures on record, Portugal have won all three without conceding a goal, also beating Wales 2-0 at Euro 2016 and 3-0 in a friendly in June 2000.

Wales head into Tuesday with a record of one win and four defeats from their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home loss to Norway, in which they created chances in the first half but dropped their intensity after the break. Earlier in the campaign, Wales beat Norway 2-1 but were beaten 2-0 and 1-0 by Denmark and Portugal respectively.

Portugal's last five matches show four wins and one defeat. Their most recent result was the 4-1 loss to Denmark in Braga - their heaviest home defeat in official competition history. Prior to that, they had recorded wins over Norway (2-1), Denmark (4-2), Norway again (2-1), and Wales (1-0), scoring nine goals across those four victories.