WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward revealed that he wanted to emulate Zinedine Zidane's penalty goal from the 2006 World Cup final against Italy and was waiting for a big game to deliver the same. And he did just that late on in the first leg of Real's semi-final clash with City, clipping his penalty over Ederson to make it 4-3 on the night, with Los Blancos dramatically overturning that one-goal deficit in the home leg.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to streamer Zack Nani, Benzema said: "If you don't take a penalty you can't miss them. And the opposing goalkeeper is paid to save penalties, so unless you take a penalty I don't know where... For this penalty, I look at the score, time, etc.

"I wanted to do a Panenka, it had been a while. But I was waiting for a big match, so that it would stay, like for Zizou's Panenka in the final. I was waiting and there I had an opportunity while during the weekend before, a goalkeeper had stopped me for two penalties. So I was waiting, zero pressure. I put the ball down, Panenka, goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman, who won the Ballon d'Or this year, has had injury concerns this season. He has been sidelined twice, most recently due to a muscle fatigue.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? Benzema will be in Real Madrid's matchday squad in their La Liga clash against Rao Vallecano on November 7.