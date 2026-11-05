Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
team-logoSt.Truiden
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium
team-logoBrann
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

St.Truiden vs Brann
St.Truiden
Brann
Conference League

VV St. Truiden face Brann in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to watch your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from somewhere geo-blocks may apply? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights to the match.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

VV St. Truiden and Brann kick off at 21:00 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch VV St. Truiden vs. Brann live on TV and online

VV St. Truiden and Brann: Recent results

St. Truiden have two wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Most recently, they lost 2-1 at home to Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian league. They have, however, won their two most recent Conference League matches, including a 1-0 victory away to FC Midtjylland.

Across their last five competitive matches, Brann have recorded three wins and two defeats, scoring twelve goals and conceding nine. They most recently beat Molde 3-2 in the Eliteserien. In their latest Conference League match, Brann won 4-1 away to FK Kauno Zalgiris.

STT

STT - Form

IBE
W2-0
LOM
W4-1
MID
W0-1
CLB
L3-2
OHL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRA

BRA - Form

VAL
L3-1
KZA
W1-4
LIL
L3-2
GRU
W0-2
MOL
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Line-ups

St.Truiden vs Brann lineups

4-3-3
St.Truiden crest
St.Truiden
STT
Formation
Brann crest
Brann
BRA
4-3-3
L. KokuboL. KokuboR. VanwesemaelR. VanwesemaelJ. PupeJ. PupeS. TaniguchiS. TaniguchiV. MusliuV. MusliuN. IshiwatariN. IshiwatariS. ShinkawaS. ShinkawaA. SissakoA. SissakoI. SebaouiI. SebaouiN. MbukuN. MbukuF. Soelle SoelleF. Soelle SoelleS. NilsenS. NilsenJ. TorsvikJ. TorsvikT. PedersenT. PedersenL. CornicL. CornicF. KnudsenF. KnudsenK. IngasonK. IngasonN. KasanwirjoN. KasanwirjoN. WassbergN. WassbergU. MathisenU. MathisenN. CastroN. CastroN. HolmN. Holm
Brann crest
Brann
BRA
4-3-3
St.Truiden

Starting XI

Brann

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. De Meyer
  • E. Horneland

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Form

STT

STT - Form

IBE
W2-0
LOM
W4-1
MID
W0-1
CLB
L3-2
OHL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRA

BRA - Form

VAL
L3-1
KZA
W1-4
LIL
L3-2
GRU
W0-2
MOL
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Head-to-head record

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321051+47
W
D
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
320193+66
W
W
L
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
320132+16
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
31116604
W
D
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31114404
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
31023303
W
L
L
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
310234-13
L
W
L
21
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
310236-33
W
L
L
22
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
23
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
24
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
25
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302137-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301226-41
L
L
D
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301228-61
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
300327-50
L
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google