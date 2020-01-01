Virus affected Super League an accepted reality for sponsors

The suspension of all matches in the Super League not only affected the players, officials and fans but also the sponsors of the competition.

The Malaysia is only three weeks old and four rounds of matches into the new 2020 season but has already been called to an abrupt half because of outside influence. Outbreak of the coronavirus of the medically given term Covid-19 meant football all around the world has to take a back seat in the name of safety, precaution and containment - and it is no different for Malaysia.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League jointly announced on 13 March that the matches on 14-15 March was to be the last to take place until the situation improves. With the season's schedule already planned out right from the start, this delay will see the schedule being wrecked apart if and when the league is resumed.

More teams

Among those who are affected includes the sponsors who wll not see their investment bearing any fruits in the immediate future because of the postponement. It is an unavoidable situation but FAM and MFL only came to the decision after holding an emergency meeting with the teams, sponsors and other stakeholders.

One of those impacted includes 100PLUS is name long associated with football and sports, their presence seen with most if not all of the sporting events and competitions in Malaysia. But even from their standpoint as a sponsor, the organisation is completely sympathetic to the entire situation.

"Since the issue cropped up, we have been in constant contact with the relevant bodies. We were brought into the discussion and we were able to give our input on the matter. We completely understand why FAM and MFL have to make such a big decision and we are in full support of it.

"Football is the biggest and most followed sport in Malaysia, the interest all over the country is always high when it comes to the matches. But the situation was seeking a form of controlled containment and this is the best way to do it as the health and safety of the players and fans are of the utmost importance," said Engku Isyamuddin Tuan Losin, the 100PLUS sports marketing manager.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram