Villas-Boas mocks Tuchel after Marseille win: I told him he played Lotto against Atalanta

The former Chelsea boss has opened up on the exchange he had with the German after watching his side score a shock 1-0 win

Andre Villas-Boas took aim at Thomas Tuchel and poked fun at 's failure after 's win.

Florian Thauvin's first-half goal was enough for Marseille to end a 20-game winless run against PSG in a fiery Le Classique in Paris on Sunday.

Five players, including PSG star Neymar, were sent off in additional time at the Parc des Princes.

Marseille head coach Villas-Boas said he exchanged words with PSG boss Tuchel, who has overseen back-to-back losses to begin the 2020-21 season.

"Normal insults – you're a s***, no, you are a s*** yourself," Villas-Boas told a news conference.

"He told me I played lottery tonight, I told him he played lottery too against [in last season's Champions League quarter-finals].

"Fair enough. I have a huge respect for him, I appreciate what he does."

PSG needed two late goals to beat Atalanta in August before they fell to in the decider.

Villas-Boas said the pressure was on Tuchel to deliver a Champions League title to PSG.

"Obviously PSG wait for a cup, the Champions League, you can't invest $1.5billion and not win the Champions League," he said.

"[Carlo] Ancelotti was here, now he is coaching . [Unai] Emery was here, now he is coaching . It's hard. They wait [for] the Champions League.

"I appreciate him. They play well, defend well and aggressively. I told him: 'Unfortunately I can't play like you.'

"But I really like him."

PSG approach Wednesday's match with Metz pointless after two Ligue 1 matches and still seeking their first goal of the season. The last time the club was in such a position was the 1978-79 season.

Marseille, who face on Thursday, have won both their fixtures ahead of their curtain raiser at Stade Velodrome.