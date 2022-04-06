Villarreal vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Bayern Munich will hope to dodge a first-leg upset in their Champions League quarter-final clash when they make the trip to face Villarreal at El Madrigal on Wednesday.

The Bavarian giants are odds-on favourites to make the last four, but will be wary that the Yellow Submarine have sunk European giants to get here, after turfing Juventus out in the last 16 to make the final eight.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Villarreal roster Goalkeepers Asenjo, Rulli, Iker Defenders Mario, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Estupinan, A. Moreno, Mandi, Aurier, De la Fuente, Cabrera Midfielders Parejo, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Garcia, Ruiz Forwards G. Moreno, Alccer, Danjuma, Dia, Pino, Jackson, Arana

Few would have anticipated that Villarreal's reward for a marathon Europa League penalty shootout triumph almost a year ago would be a run this deep into the continent's biggest competition - but they have more than earned their place here.

If they were unfancied against an out-of-sorts Juventus, though, they are positively distant outsiders against Bayern - but their never-say-die attitude will surely shine through for the Yellow Submarine.

Predicted Villarreal starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno.

Position Bayern roster Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Upamecano, Richards, Sule, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Hernandez, Nianzou, Feldhahn, Stanisic Midfielders Kimmich, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Roca, Tolisso, Musiala, Kern, Lawrence Forwards Gnabry, Lewandowski, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Copado, Tillman

A searing demolition job on RB Salzburg last time out saw Bayern throw down the gauntlet to win the Champions League once again, two years on from their previous triumph.

They remain firm favourites to make the semi-finals - and given the ongoing fight between other clubs in draining domestic battles, might have the energy to break through all the way too, if they can avoid a stubborn banana skin here.

Predicted Bayern starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Last five results

Villarreal results Bayern results Levante 2-0 Villarreal (Apr 2) Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich (Apr 2) Cadiz 1-0 Villarreal (Mar 20) Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin (Mar 19) Juventus 0-3 Villarreal (Mar 16) Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich (Mar 12) Villarreal 1-0 Celta Vigo (Mar 12) Bayern Munich 7-1 RB Salzburg (Mar 8) Osasuna 1-0 Villarreal (Mar 5) Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Mar 5)

Head-to-head