Villarreal boss Emery predicts Chukwueze's future amid reported Real Madrid and Everton links

The Nigeria winger is attracting attention from several European clubs with his performances for the Yellow Submarine

manager Unai Emery believes Samuel Chukwueze has a bright future ahead of him and he has predicted he might leave for a different league.

Chukwueze's fine form has seen him linked with a reported move to Spanish giants and Premier League outfit among others.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old came off the bench to win a penalty for Villarreal as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Zinedine Zidane's side at Estadio de la Ceramica.

With his contribution of a goal and two assists across all competitions this season, former manager said he is delighted with Chukwueze's progress and he wants him to build on his development.

"We are very happy with Samuel Chukwueze, he’s growing up with us at this club," Emery said in a press conference.

"His performance is getting better little by little but above all, we want to achieve with him our performance with his skills and capacity. He’s young and has a very good future but first, he’s with us trying to get better with his performances for us and the national team.

“In the future, he can go to another league to grow up more, but I think he’s very happy with us and every match he plays, he tries to give the best performance.”

The international has been at Villarreal since 2017 and his contract deal is expected to expire in June 2023.

Chukwueze is in line to make his third appearance in the when Unai Emery's side travel to Israel to face Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday.