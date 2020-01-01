Video: Sierra Leone celebrate raucously in Nigeria’s dressing room after stunning Afcon triumph

The Leone Stars made the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium their own after securing a stunning comeback, celebrating like they'd won the World Cup

Footage has emerged on social media of Sierra Leone celebrating joyously in the away dressing room at ’s Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium after stunning the Super Eagles on Friday.

Despite being 4-0 down after 29 minutes, the visiting Leone Stars secured an unlikely point after coming back to draw 4-4 with a stunning second-half comeback.

Look away NOW @NGSuperEagles fans, Sierra Leone celebrate in the dressing room after coming back from FOUR GOALS DOWN to secure a 4-4 draw.



We cannot let our nation 🇳🇬 be humiliated like this again, no one else mention the words ‘Super Chickens 🐓’ to me again...#NGASLE pic.twitter.com/PZMmAymZ1s — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2020

While much of the post-match reaction has focused on Nigeria’s remarkable capitulation, against a side ranked 120th in the world, the Sierra Leone’s own comeback deserves acknowledgement following a gutsy and courageous display.

As this video demonstrates, the Leone Stars demonstrated wholeheartedly in their away dressing room after the match, with every member of the squad appearing to take part in raucous celebrations in the aftermath of the contest.

The celebratory video filmed by the Sierra Leone team is perhaps a consequence, not just for the draw, but also for the way in which they responded to a perceived sense of injustice perpetuated by their hosts.

As well as the Sierra Leone flag being hoisted on its side during the match, there were complaints about the hotel the Leone Stars found themselves booked into ahead of the fixture, with some in the visiting camp suggesting that they were deliberately the victims of a campaign by their hosts.

Alex Iwobi’s double and strikes from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze inside the first half hour handed the Super Eagles an impressive first-half lead, and the West African giants appeared to be romping to a comfortable triumph.

However, the tide turned as the West African heavyweights appeared to take their foot off the gas.

A brace from Al-Hadji Kamara and efforts from Kwame Quee and Mustapha Bundu ensured the game ended in a draw, as Nigeria completely capitulated.

An apparent wrist injury to Victor Osimhen, who appears set to be doubtful for the upcoming fixture between the pair—in gameweek four of the qualifying campaign—underlined a bad day at the office for the Super Eagles.

Despite dropping two points, Nigeria remain atop Group L on seven points, although they could be caught by Benin—currently on four points—if they defeat Lesotho (one point) on Saturday.

Sierra Leone, now on two points, are in third place, but could boost their hopes of reaching with a victory over Nigeria in the return match between the pair in Freetown.