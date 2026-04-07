Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-KSA-HILAL-NASSRAFP

Translated by

Video: Saudi fan announces he is switching allegiance from Al-Hilal to Al-Nassr!

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Hilal
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia

The two giants of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, are the most prominent traditional rivals in the Roshen League

A Al-Hilal fan has caused a major stir by deciding to switch allegiances and support their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr for the foreseeable future.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are considered the most prominent traditional rivals in the Saudi Pro League and are competing for the title this season, with ‘Al-Alamy’ topping the table on 70 points, five points clear of ‘Al-Za’im’ in second place.

A Al-Hilal fan named Saad made a phone call to Saudi radio station "UFM", announcing that he was switching his football allegiance to become a supporter of Al-Nassr for the coming period.

Read also: Inzaghi recalls the dark days of Al-Ittihad Jeddah... and speaks about Benzema’s situation

The fan said: “There’s an issue that really gets to me regarding tickets. It’s true that I support Al-Hilal, but everyone supports Al-Nassr – from the fans to the management – to the extent that ticket prices for their matches have been reduced to 10 riyals.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

He added: “On the contrary, at Al-Hilal, no one does the same; fans have to pay the full 70 riyals to attend the next match, and that really upsets me.”

He added: “I used to be a huge Al-Hilal fan and I’d love to attend every match, but as a student I can’t afford to pay 70 riyals for every game, so I wish we could be like Al-Nassr.”

He continued: “What Al-Nassr is doing is building a new fan base for itself, whether because of Cristiano Ronaldo or others. To be honest with you, my loyalty to Al-Hilal has waned, and it has now grown for Al-Nassr, and I will be attending the team’s upcoming matches.”

He concluded: “My attachment to Al-Nassr has grown because they value their fans, and their fans are like no others. Also, because Al-Hilal let me down in the AFC Champions League (last season) – I came all the way from Riyadh to Jeddah to support them, but they didn’t win it.”

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting