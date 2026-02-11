VIDEO: England legend David Seaman discusses turning down Man Utd, Arsenal's title hopes & more in the latest Beast Mode On Podcast

On the latest Beast Mode On Podcast, former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman joins Adebayo Akinfenwa to discuss his career arc—from being released by Leeds United to appearing at a World Cup. The two-time Premier League winner also assesses the current Gunners squad, shares his candid views on Jordan Pickford, recalls THAT Ronaldinho goal, and covers much more.
Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️
The Beast Mode On Podcast is available on YouTube and Spotify, with every episode free to watch or listen to right now.
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