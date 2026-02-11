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VIDEO: England legend David Seaman discusses turning down Man Utd, Arsenal's title hopes & more in the latest Beast Mode On Podcast Arsenal Premier League England D. Seaman Exclusive A. Akinfenwa

On the latest Beast Mode On Podcast, former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman joins Adebayo Akinfenwa to discuss his career arc—from being released by Leeds United to appearing at a World Cup. The two-time Premier League winner also assesses the current Gunners squad, shares his candid views on Jordan Pickford, recalls THAT Ronaldinho goal, and covers much more.