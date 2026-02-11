Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

VIDEO: England legend David Seaman discusses turning down Man Utd, Arsenal's title hopes & more in latest Beast Mode On Podcast

In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman joins Adebayo Akinfenwa to chat about his career and his journey from being released by Leeds United to appearing at a World Cup. The two-time Premier League winner also runs the rule on the current Gunners squad, his honest thoughts on Jordan Pickford, THAT Ronaldinho goal and much more.

Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️ The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch and listen to now.

Auto translated by GOAL-e