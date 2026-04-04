Video: An open goal… Al-Hilal player squanders the strangest chance of the season

The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun, which saw the two sides face off on Saturday evening in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League, witnessed one of the strangest missed chances by a star of the ‘Leaders of Asia’, in a moment that astonished fans and critics alike.

This disastrous moment came after a precise cross from Al-Hilal’s Portuguese midfielder Rúben Neves, following a direct free-kick, which found its way into Al-Taawoun’s penalty area.

Following a misjudged rush off his line by the visiting goalkeeper and poor positioning from Al-Taawoun’s defenders, Hassan Tambakti found himself with the ball at his feet and the goal gaping, but he somehow managed to shoot wide of the net, squandering a certain goal for his side.

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This missed opportunity caused obvious shock among the player and his teammates, and intense anger was evident on the face of Al-Hilal’s Italian manager Simone Inzaghi, who seemed unable to believe what had happened.

Ultimately, this moment remains one of the most bizarre highlights of the match, proving that football is never without surprises, regardless of the players’ abilities and the opportunities available to them.