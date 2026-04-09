Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber praised the team’s dominant display in Wednesday’s 6-0 thrashing of Al-Khulud, a result that propelled the defending champions to 68 points and second place in the Roshen Professional League standings.

The result lifted the “Leaders of Asia” to 68 points, second only to Al-Nassr’s 70 ahead of the champions’ Saturday clash with Al-Akhdoud.

Commenting on the rout, Al-Jaber told the “Nadina” programme: “I believe Inzaghi has learnt his lesson, set aside his fixed ideas and returned Al-Hilal to their natural, attacking style.”

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He added: “The Al-Taawoun game was different; against Al-Khulood, Al-Hilal were genuinely aggressive, pressed high and hard across the pitch, and maintained a bold defensive line.”

“This is what we asked for from the start; the team lost a lot of points in easy matches because Inzaghi didn’t know Al-Hilal well.”

Al-Jaber also feels that Al-Hilal’s stars have been liberated by the tactical shift, as was evident against Al-Khulud, and he concluded: “If the Italian manager continues in this style, he will keep winning.”

“Al-Hilal’s character has returned,” he stated, “now that Inzaghi understands the Leader must take the initiative; we always put the Leader first.”

Al-Jaber is convinced that, with continued unity, Al-Hilal can still secure the treble of the league, the Asian Champions League and the King’s Cup.

He concluded: “We have no animosity towards Inzaghi; he is one of the top 10 coaches in the world, but he needed to understand the Al-Hilal environment.”