Victor Moses revels in 'unbelievable' Fenerbahce performance after Super Lig opener

The Nigeria midfielder was on target as the Yellow Canaries got their 2019-20 campaign off to a flying start on Monday

winger Victor Moses has lauded his teammates and fans after their 5-0 win over Gazisehir Gaziantep in their Turkish Super Lig opening fixture.

Moses opened the scoring for Ersun Yanal's men six minutes after the kick-off with his effort from the penalty spot.

The loanee went on to lay an assist for 's Nabil Dirar who stretched the lead to 4-0 in the 74th minute.

Moses was replaced in the 77th minute but the Yellow Canaries cruised to a commanding victory which shot them to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Delighted by his team's strong start to the season, the 28-year-old took to social media to celebrate with the fans.

"What a win! Unbelievable performance from the boys. On a personal level, great feeling to be on the scoresheet again too. Thanks to our fans for the amazing support as always," Moses tweeted.

What a win! Unbelievable performance from the boys. On a personal level great feeling to be on the scoresheet again too 🔥💪🏿 thanks to our fans for the amazing support as always 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/R5BjbwdVna — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) August 19, 2019

He will be hoping to maintain his fine performance in Saturday's Istanbul derby when Fernebahce visit .