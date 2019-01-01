Victor Moses reveals key player in move to Fenerbahce

The 28-year-old moved to Turkey in his quest for regular playing time after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses has singled out Fenerbahce’s director of football Damien Comolli for playing ‘a major role’ in his move to the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigeria international joined the Istanbul outfit on loan for the remainder of the season after struggling to break into Maurizio Sarri’s team at Stamford Bridge.

His fine start to life in the Turkish top-flight has helped the Yellow Canaries steer clear of relegation with his maiden goal sealing maximum points against Goztepe in his second league appearance.

During the January transfer window, Moses attracted interests from several Premier League clubs but the winger who is on his third loan stint away from the Blues has lauded the former Arsenal and Liverpool boss for convincing him to make the switch.

“Damien Comolli played a major role in my transfer to Fenerbahce, I want to thank the president [Ali Koc] and Comolli,” Moses was quoted Turkish Football.

“He is a great guy, they explained their plans for the club and my role in achieving those goals. They made it clear how important I was to the plans which helped me make up my mind.”

Moses is the latest Nigerian to turn out Fenerbahce in recent years after Emmanuel Emenike, Joseph Yobo, Jay-Jay Okocha and Uche Okechukwu.

And he revealed he had a chat about the club with his former West Ham United teammate before making his first move outside England.

“I spoke to two Nigerian players about Fenerbahce, one of them was Emmanuel Emenike who spoke very highly of the club,” he added.



The Crystal Palace Academy graduate also picked former French footballer who guided Les Bleus to the 2006 Fifa World Cup final against Italy before coaching Real Madrid to back-to-back Champions League triumph as his idol.

“My footballing idol is Zinedine Zidane, he was an amazing guy on and off the field," he said.

Moses will be aiming for a starting role when Fenerbahce visit Kayserispor for the next league action on Friday.