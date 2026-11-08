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VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 10:30

VfB Stuttgart II host SC Verl in the 3. Liga. Both sides sit in the bottom half of the table and need points to avoid losing touch.

Under coach Nico Willig, Stuttgart II sit 13th. They have been inconsistent this season, with wins against Fortuna Köln and Hoffenheim II alongside a defeat to Alemannia Aachen and a draw against MSV Duisburg.

SC Verl arrive in 17th place after a difficult spell. Coach Orest Shala has seen his side lose three games in a row in recent weeks, most recently 4-1 to Wehen Wiesbaden.

Verl need to halt their slide. Another setback would leave their position in the table even more precarious.

Find out below where to watch the match live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at VfB Stuttgart II and SC Verl?

Across their last five competitive matches, VfB Stuttgart II have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They drew 3-3 with MSV Duisburg last time out, having lost 2-1 to Alemannia Aachen in their previous match. Before that, they beat Fortuna Köln 1-0 away and Hoffenheim II 3-2. Stuttgart II scored nine goals and conceded nine in those five matches.

SC Verl have no wins, two draws and three defeats from their last five matches. Their latest result was a 4-1 defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden, following a 3-1 loss to Viktoria Köln and a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim II. A 2-2 draw against Jahn Regensburg and a 2-2 draw away to Fortuna Düsseldorf earned Verl their only points. The team scored nine goals and conceded eleven during this period.

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: line-ups

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: form

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: the league tables