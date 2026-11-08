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3. Liga
team-logoVfB Stuttgart II
team-logoSC Verl
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VfB Stuttgart II vs. SC Verl: where to watch live today and who is broadcasting the match on TV and live stream?

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl
VfB Stuttgart II
SC Verl
3. Liga

In Germany’s 3. Liga, VfB Stuttgart II face SC Verl. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

VfB Stuttgart II host SC Verl in the 3. Liga. Both sides sit in the bottom half of the table and need points to avoid losing touch.

Under coach Nico Willig, Stuttgart II sit 13th. They have been inconsistent this season, with wins against Fortuna Köln and Hoffenheim II alongside a defeat to Alemannia Aachen and a draw against MSV Duisburg.

SC Verl arrive in 17th place after a difficult spell. Coach Orest Shala has seen his side lose three games in a row in recent weeks, most recently 4-1 to Wehen Wiesbaden.

Verl need to halt their slide. Another setback would leave their position in the table even more precarious.

Find out below where to watch the match live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at VfB Stuttgart II and SC Verl?

Across their last five competitive matches, VfB Stuttgart II have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They drew 3-3 with MSV Duisburg last time out, having lost 2-1 to Alemannia Aachen in their previous match. Before that, they beat Fortuna Köln 1-0 away and Hoffenheim II 3-2. Stuttgart II scored nine goals and conceded nine in those five matches.

SC Verl have no wins, two draws and three defeats from their last five matches. Their latest result was a 4-1 defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden, following a 3-1 loss to Viktoria Köln and a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim II. A 2-2 draw against Jahn Regensburg and a 2-2 draw away to Fortuna Düsseldorf earned Verl their only points. The team scored nine goals and conceded eleven during this period.

VFB

VFB - Form

SVM
D1-1
TSG
W3-2
FOK
W0-1
ALA
L1-2
DUI
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VEL

VEL - Form

F95
D2-2
SSV
D2-2
TSG
L2-1
FCK
L3-1
SVW
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: line-ups

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Willig

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: form

VFB

VFB - Form

SVM
D1-1
TSG
W3-2
FOK
W0-1
ALA
L1-2
DUI
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VEL

VEL - Form

F95
D2-2
SSV
D2-2
TSG
L2-1
FCK
L3-1
SVW
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: head-to-head record

Head to Head

VfB Stuttgart IIDrawSC Verl
0
3
1
3. Liga
SC Verl badge
SC Verl
VEL
4
VfB Stuttgart II badge
VfB Stuttgart II
VFB
0
FT
3. Liga
VfB Stuttgart II badge
VfB Stuttgart II
VFB
1
SC Verl badge
SC Verl
VEL
1
FT
3. Liga
VfB Stuttgart II badge
VfB Stuttgart II
VFB
1
SC Verl badge
SC Verl
VEL
1
FT
3. Liga
SC Verl badge
SC Verl
VEL
2
VfB Stuttgart II badge
VfB Stuttgart II
VFB
2
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored3/4

VfB Stuttgart II vs SC Verl: the league tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
139223618+1829
W
W
W
D
D
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
139223318+1529
W
D
L
D
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
138322113+827
W
W
W
L
W
4
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
136342617+921
W
W
W
D
W
5
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
136341919021
W
D
W
W
W
6
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
136253126+520
L
W
L
W
L
7
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
136251919020
L
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
136162320+319
W
L
W
L
L
9
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
135442222019
W
L
D
L
L
10
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
11
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
134451417-316
L
D
D
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
134362125-415
L
L
W
L
L
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
133371329-1612
L
L
L
W
D
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
132471016-610
L
L
L
L
L
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
132471729-1210
L
D
W
D
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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