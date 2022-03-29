Venezuela vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Venezuela is set to take on Colombia on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. As of game time, Venezuela has been eliminated from advancing, while Colombia sits one point behind Peru for the fifth spot, which qualifies a team for the inter-confederation playoff spot.



This is the second meeting of these teams during this World Cup qualifying cycle, with the first coming back in October of 2020, when Colombia won 3-0, with all three goals coming in the first half, including a pair from Luis Muriel.

Ahead of the World Cup qualifier, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Venezuela vs Colombia Date March 29, 2022 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch





Team news & rosters

Position Venezuela roster Goalkeepers Farinez, Romo, Graterol Defenders Rosales, Hernandez, Chancellor, Mago, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez, La Mantia, Mejias, Makoun, Navarro Midfielders Rincon, Otero, Machis, Murillo, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Jose Martinez, L. Gonzalez, Chacon, Segovia Forwards Rondon, Josef Martinez, Aristeguieta

This has been a rough window for Venezuela, with three wins in 17 qualifying matches. La Vinotinto sits last in the CONMEBOL standings right now. While Venezuela has never made a World Cup, its results over the last two qualifying cycles have found the team struggling more than usual.

Salomon Rondon leads the team in goals during this qualification cycle with four. The Everton striker is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

While there is some talent on this team like Lens goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez, and team captain and Sampdoria midfielder Tomas Rincon, the Venezuelan side has been unable to put much together lately.

Projected Venezuela starting XI: Chancellor, Makoun, Ferraresi, Navarro, Rosales, Herrera, Casseres, Martínez, Martinez, Rondon; Farinez

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders Medina, Cuesta, Tesillo, Fabra, Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica Midfielders Cantillo, Barrios, Cuellar, Rodriguez, Moreno, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero Forwards Borre, Muriel, Diaz, Sinisterra, Borja, Preciado, Suarez

Colombia enters this game in sixth. The team currently has an edge in goal differential over Peru, the fifth-place team. Los Cafeteros is so close to getting to the inter-confederation playoff, which would give it a chance to qualify for its third World Cup in a row.

In four matches in 2022, Colombia has two wins and two losses. The majority of its 2021 contests ended in draws.

Miguel Borja’s four goals in this competition lead the Colombian team. He’s only started in four of the team’s World Cup qualifying matches, though.

Projected Colombia starting XI: Tesillo, Cuesta, Fabra, Munoz, Cuellar, Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Muriel, Diaz, Sinisterra; Ospina

Last five results

Venezuela results Colombia results Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (Mar 24) Colombia 3-0 Bolivia (Mar 24) Uruguay 4-1 Venezuela (Feb 1) Argentina 1-0 Colombia (Feb 1) Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia (Jan 28) Colombia 0-1 Peru (Jan 28) Venezuela 1–2 Peru (Nov 16 2021) Colombia 2–1 Honduras (Jan 16) Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela (Nov 11 2021) Colombia 0–0 Paraguay (Nov 16 2021)

Head-to-head