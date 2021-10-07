Venezuela vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Brazil will be out to maintain their perfect record in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they face Venezuela at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV in Caracas.

Watch Venezuela vs Brazil on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Selecao have lost one game since the start of 2020, while La Vinotinto occupy bottom spot in their federation-wide group, setting up a true David versus Goliath clash.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Venezuela vs Brazil Date October 7, 2021 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network 3 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Venezuela roster Goalkeepers Farinez, Graterol, Romero* Defenders Rosales, Hernandez, Chancellor, Ferraresi, A. Martinez, Gonzalez, Carrillo, Bonilla*, Makoun*, Mejias* Midfielders Rincon, Moreno, Machis, Soltedo, Penaranda, Casseres, J. Martinez, Manzano, Castillo, Bello Forwards Aristeguieta, Cordova, J. Hurtado, Ramirez, B. Hurtado*

*denotes uncapped player

With no wins in 2021 to their name, La Vinotinto have found the going tough so far, with their distant hopes of a World Cup appearance all but done and dusted at this early stage.

There could be a chance for Giovanni Savarese to blood some young talent too, with no fewer than five uncapped players included among the latest squad.

Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; J. Martinez, Moreno; Penaranda, Rincon, Soltedo; J. Hurtado.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Emerson, Verissimo, Arana* Midfielders Lucas Paqueta, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Gerson, Edenilson Forwards Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Antony*, Raphinha*, Arthur Cabral*

*denotes uncapped player

Save for their Copa America final defeat to Argentina, it's been a long time since the Selecao found themselves on the wrong end of a scoreline, with Tite's men otherwise unbeaten since November 2019.

Last month's suspended game might have presented a slight hiccup but they'll hope to get back to business - and could hand a belated debut to forward Raphinha too, after Covid-19 restrictions denied him a game last time out.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Fred; Raphinha, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.

Last five results

Venezuela results Brazil results Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9) Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9) Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Sep 5) Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10) Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20) Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2)

Head-to-head