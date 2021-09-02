Venezuela vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Albiceleste finally delivered Lionel Messi a senior international honour this year and will hope to reach next year's tournament with little fuss

Argentina will aim to maintain their Copa America form when they meet Venezuela in a Qatar 2022 World Cup CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV in Caracas this week.

Watch Venezuela vs Argentina on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Albiceleste finally delivered Lionel Messi a senior international honour in July, and will now be out to make it an easy trip to next year's showpiece tournament against La Vinotinto.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Venezuela vs Argentina Date September 2, 2021 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Networks fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Venezuela roster Goalkeepers Farinez, Graterol, Romo Defenders Rosales, A. Gonzalez, Villanueva, Velazquez, Hernandez, Chancellor, A. Martinez, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez*, Carrillo* Midfielders Rincon, Otero, Murillo, Moreno, Savarino, Soltedo, Manzano, Jose Martinez, Castillo, Bello Forwards Rondon, Josef Martinez, Hurtado, Ramirez, Vargas*

*denotes uncapped player

Since their first attempt to qualify for England 1966, La Vinotinto have tried and tried to reach the World Cup - only to fall short each and every time, finishing bottom of the CONMEBOL pile for Russia 2018.

One win from six in qualifying this time has seen coach Jose Peseiro quit the fold, leaving interim boss Leonardo Gonzalez in charge with what could well be an audition for the top job.

Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; Rosales, Ferraresi, Villanueva, A. Gonzalez, Hernandez; Savarino, Moreno, Castillo, Rincon; Hurtado.

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, E. Martinez, Rulli, Musso Defenders Otamendi, Tagliafico, Acuna, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Martinez Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, Lo Celso, De Paul, Rodriguez, A. Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez, Buendia* Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Dybala, Gonzalez, J. Correa

*denotes uncapped player

After over a decade of heartbreak and near-misses, the Albiceleste finally delivered silverware for arguably the game's greatest player when they triumphed 1-0 against Brazil in this year's Copa America final.

Now, Lionel Scaloni will lead the bulk of his title-winning squad - including Lionel Messi - into a potential banana-skin trip where they will hope to avoid slipping up against their unfavoured hosts.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria.

Last five results

Venezuela results Argentina results Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10) Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20) Argentina 1 (3)-(2) 1 Colombia (Jul 6) Colombia 0-0 Venezuela (Jun 17) Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3) Brazil 3-0 Venezuela (Jun 13) Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28) Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay (Jun 8) Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 21)

Head-to-head