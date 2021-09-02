Venezuela vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Argentina will aim to maintain their Copa America form when they meet Venezuela in a Qatar 2022 World Cup CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV in Caracas this week.
The Albiceleste finally delivered Lionel Messi a senior international honour in July, and will now be out to make it an easy trip to next year's showpiece tournament against La Vinotinto.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Venezuela roster
|Goalkeepers
|Farinez, Graterol, Romo
|Defenders
|Rosales, A. Gonzalez, Villanueva, Velazquez, Hernandez, Chancellor, A. Martinez, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez*, Carrillo*
|Midfielders
|Rincon, Otero, Murillo, Moreno, Savarino, Soltedo, Manzano, Jose Martinez, Castillo, Bello
|Forwards
|Rondon, Josef Martinez, Hurtado, Ramirez, Vargas*
*denotes uncapped player
Since their first attempt to qualify for England 1966, La Vinotinto have tried and tried to reach the World Cup - only to fall short each and every time, finishing bottom of the CONMEBOL pile for Russia 2018.
One win from six in qualifying this time has seen coach Jose Peseiro quit the fold, leaving interim boss Leonardo Gonzalez in charge with what could well be an audition for the top job.
Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; Rosales, Ferraresi, Villanueva, A. Gonzalez, Hernandez; Savarino, Moreno, Castillo, Rincon; Hurtado.
|Position
|Argentina roster
|Goalkeepers
|Armani, E. Martinez, Rulli, Musso
|Defenders
|Otamendi, Tagliafico, Acuna, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Martinez Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez
|Midfielders
|Di Maria, Paredes, Lo Celso, De Paul, Rodriguez, A. Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez, Buendia*
|Forwards
|Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Dybala, Gonzalez, J. Correa
*denotes uncapped player
After over a decade of heartbreak and near-misses, the Albiceleste finally delivered silverware for arguably the game's greatest player when they triumphed 1-0 against Brazil in this year's Copa America final.
Now, Lionel Scaloni will lead the bulk of his title-winning squad - including Lionel Messi - into a potential banana-skin trip where they will hope to avoid slipping up against their unfavoured hosts.
Predicted Argentina starting XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria.
Last five results
|Venezuela results
|Argentina results
|Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27)
|Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10)
|Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20)
|Argentina 1 (3)-(2) 1 Colombia (Jul 6)
|Colombia 0-0 Venezuela (Jun 17)
|Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3)
|Brazil 3-0 Venezuela (Jun 13)
|Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28)
|Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay (Jun 8)
|Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 21)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/28/2019
|Venezuela 0-2 Argentina
|3/22/2019
|Argentina 1-3 Venezuela
|9/5/2017
|Argentina 1-1 Venezuela
|9/6/2016
|Venezuela 2-2 Argentina
|6/18/2016
|Argentina 4-1 Venezuela