Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The latest stage of South America's premier knockout tournament is underway for these two heavyweight sides

The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores continues on Wednesday. Velez Sarsfield take on River Plate in one of the day’s matches.

This Argentine derby will be played over two legs, with the pair battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate Date June 29, 2022 Times 8:30pm ET, 5:30 pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Velez roster Goalkeepers Borgogno, Burian, Hoyos Defenders Godin, Insua, De los Santos, Giannetti, Guidara, Brizuela, Jara, Gomez, D. Fernandez Midfielders Ortega, Florentín, Diaz, Orellano, Mulet, Perrone, J. Fernandez, Sonora, Cáseres, Garayalde Forwards Janson, Pratto, Lobato, Seoane, Osorio, Prestianni

One win in their last four is not quite the run the hosts would have fancied, but if anything can get them up for a fight, it will be an Argentine derby.

Velez know that with a trip away to come, they could really do with a favourable result in this first leg.

Predicted Velez starting XI: Hoyos; Guidara, De los Santos, Gomez, Ortega; Garayalde, Perrone, Sonora; Orellano, Pratto, Janson

Position River roster Goalkeepers Armani, Petroli, Centurion Defenders Rojas, Maidana, Martinez, González Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Casco, Pinola, Mammana, Gomez Midfielders Zuculini, Palavecino, Quintero, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Perez, Paradela, Aliendro, Simon, Pochettino Forwards Suarez, Alvarez, Beltran, Londono, Romero

With seven goals netted in their past two games, River are hot to touch right now - and they'll hope they can continue that rich vein of form with another blowout here.

Velez will prove a trickier test though, and they will need to keep their wits about them to take an advantage on the road.

Predicted River starting XI: Armani; Mammana, Diaz, Martinez, Gomez; Perez, Fernandez, Paradela; Simon, Alvarez, Barco

Last five results

Velez results River results Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Velez (Jun 25) River 2-1 Lanus (Jun 25) Velez 2-0 Rosario (Jun 20) Union Santa Fe 1-5 River (Jun 19) Racing Club 2-0 Velez (Jun 16) Colon 1-0 River (Jun 15) Velez 0-1 Platense (Jun 12) River 0-0 Tucuman (Jun 11) Velez 1-0 Ind. Rivadavia (Jun 8) Defensa y Justicia 0-0 River (Jun 5)

Head-to-head