Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores continues on Wednesday. Velez Sarsfield take on River Plate in one of the day’s matches.
Watch Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)
This Argentine derby will be played over two legs, with the pair battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals.
Editors' Picks
- From Mbappe to Tchouameni - How Monaco made more than €1.3 billion in transfer sales
- Lukaku on loan for €8m - Transfer market master Marotta has done it again!
- Bombos vs Barras: Drums return to River Plate in desperate bid to end fan violence
- Alvaro Fernandez: Man Utd's rampaging teenager who left Real Madrid behind
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate
|Date
|June 29, 2022
|Times
|8:30pm ET, 5:30 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Velez roster
|Goalkeepers
|Borgogno, Burian, Hoyos
|Defenders
|Godin, Insua, De los Santos, Giannetti, Guidara, Brizuela, Jara, Gomez, D. Fernandez
|Midfielders
|Ortega, Florentín, Diaz, Orellano, Mulet, Perrone, J. Fernandez, Sonora, Cáseres, Garayalde
Forwards
|Janson, Pratto, Lobato, Seoane, Osorio, Prestianni
One win in their last four is not quite the run the hosts would have fancied, but if anything can get them up for a fight, it will be an Argentine derby.
Velez know that with a trip away to come, they could really do with a favourable result in this first leg.
Predicted Velez starting XI: Hoyos; Guidara, De los Santos, Gomez, Ortega; Garayalde, Perrone, Sonora; Orellano, Pratto, Janson
|Position
|River roster
|Goalkeepers
|Armani, Petroli, Centurion
|Defenders
|Rojas, Maidana, Martinez, González Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Casco, Pinola, Mammana, Gomez
|Midfielders
|Zuculini, Palavecino, Quintero, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Perez, Paradela, Aliendro, Simon, Pochettino
|Forwards
|Suarez, Alvarez, Beltran, Londono, Romero
With seven goals netted in their past two games, River are hot to touch right now - and they'll hope they can continue that rich vein of form with another blowout here.
Velez will prove a trickier test though, and they will need to keep their wits about them to take an advantage on the road.
Predicted River starting XI: Armani; Mammana, Diaz, Martinez, Gomez; Perez, Fernandez, Paradela; Simon, Alvarez, Barco
Last five results
|Velez results
|River results
|Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Velez (Jun 25)
|River 2-1 Lanus (Jun 25)
|Velez 2-0 Rosario (Jun 20)
|Union Santa Fe 1-5 River (Jun 19)
|Racing Club 2-0 Velez (Jun 16)
|Colon 1-0 River (Jun 15)
|Velez 0-1 Platense (Jun 12)
|River 0-0 Tucuman (Jun 11)
|Velez 1-0 Ind. Rivadavia (Jun 8)
|Defensa y Justicia 0-0 River (Jun 5)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|8/14/2021
|River 2-0 Velez
|9/22/2019
|River 1-2 Velez
|2/3/2019
|Velez 1-2 River
|2/24/2018
|Velez 1-0 River
|10/1/2016
|River 3-0 Velez