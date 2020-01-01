Vasco vs Santos on US TV: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

The Copa Libertadores semi-finalists turn their attentions to domestic matters on Sunday away to relegation-threatened Vasco

Campeonato Brasileirao is the top level of soccer in and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Vasco vs Santos on US TV

Fresh from qualifying for the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, Santos visit Vasco on Saturday.

The Peixe secured their first last-four berth since 2011 in style, smashing Gremio 4-1 at Vila Belmiro to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Those Copa exertions have had their effect on Santos' domestic prospects, though, with Cuca's men currently down in eighth place in the Brasileirao.

But a win over Vasco, who stand in grave danger of relegation to Serie B as it stands, would bolster the visitors as they look to fight on two fronts in 2020.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 11am/2pm Vasco vs Santos Fanatiz

Vasco vs Santos team news and preview

Vasco will be without three players due to suspension, as Neto Borges, Leo Gil and Talles are all unavailable for the Rio side.

Coach Ricardo Sa Pinto will therefore reintroduce Henrique and Andrey to his starting XI in this must-win game.

Santos, meanwhile, are likely to shuffle their deck following Wednesday's Copa Libertadores heroics.

Para, Jobson and Marinho have all missed training due to physical complaints in the last few days and will sit out the weekend's clash as a precaution.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 11am/2pm Bragantino vs Athletico-PR Fanatiz December 20 1.15pm/4.15pm Flamengo vs Bahia Fanatiz

