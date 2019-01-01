Women's World Cup
Nigeria v France

'VAR needs to chill' - Fans feel VAR going too far after yet another controversial decision at Women's World Cup

Another review produced another debatable call, prompting fans, pundits and former players to respond to the latest controversy

Video Assistant Referees were once again a talking point on Monday as hosts France benefitted from a pair of reviewed calls to hold off Nigeria in their third and final group stage match of the Women's World Cup.

The hosts were held scoreless for 75 minutes on Monday before the match turned on its head as Nigeria's Ngozi Ebere was sent off following a VAR review.

Ebere's dismissal was accompanied by a penalty, with Wendie Renard putting the spot kick wide, causing Nigeria celebrations.

Those celebrations were short-lived, as a further VAR review ruled that Chiamaka Nnadozie had come off her line prematurely, forcing a retake.

Renard buried her second opportunity, giving France a 1-0 lead that would last through the 90 minutes.

It wasn't without controversy, though, as fans, pundits and former players had plenty to say about the questionable use of VAR.

