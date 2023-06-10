Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Whitecaps and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps clash on Saturday, it will be the former's first time visiting BC Place Stadium.

The Supporters' Shield leaders are unbeaten in their past eight league games after blanking the Chicago Fire 1-0, while the Caps have points in eight straight MLS home games after rallying late last weekend to draw Sporting Kansas City (1-1).

Being successful at home is frequently enough to get you into the MLS Cup playoffs, and Vancouver is currently in that position as 18 of their 21 points this season have come from victories at BC Place.

Their home record, where they have given up one goal or fewer seven times this season while maintaining four clean sheets, has helped them move up to sixth in the Western Conference.

Vancouver struggled to hold onto their advantages in their first three games of the season after scoring first, but they have improved since, winning five of their last six league games after taking the lead.

Both simple and challenging methods have been used to achieve their goals, and FC Cincinnati broke another MLS record last week by becoming the first team to reach the 39-point mark after just 16 domestic games.

In 2023, Pat Noonan's team has 10 one-goal triumphs, which is more victories than any other club has had in their whole season.

It is their greatest winning streak in franchise history after six straight triumphs in league action. Los Angeles FC, who went on to win the league title, had the longest winning streak in MLS a year earlier.

Cincinnati has won three straight away games in Major League Soccer, defeating the Colorado Rapids 1-0 last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White.

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati has no outstanding injuries and is expected to have the entire squad up for selection. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with five goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Vancouver Whitecaps and Cincinnati have only faced off twice against each other with Vancouver winning the first game and the last game having ended in a 2-2 draw.

