'Did I say that?' - PSV boss Van Nistelrooy reflects on rivalry with Arsenal during Man Utd days ahead of Europa League clash

Ruud van Nistelrooy has addressed the supposed 'obsession' Arsenal fans had with him during his Man Utd days.

The striker scored 150 goals for Man United

Enjoyed a bitter rivalry with the Gunners

Returns to north London in Europa League

WHAT HAPPENED? PSV Eindhoven manager Van Nistelrooy will see his side take on Arsenal at the Emirates this Thursday in the Europa League. It will see the former Manchester United man return to a part of England where he isn't too fondly remembered.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of the game, the Dutchman was asked: "You once said Arsenal fans have an obsession with you, do you still think that's the case?"

He replied: "Did I say that? It's so long ago.

"It was obviously 20 years ago and I think in general if I look back at my time in England, coming back to England and to London, to Arsenal, memories come back of my time there. Many many memories and obviously when you arrive at Arsenal, then of course the games that we faced with United at Highbury, and at Old Trafford are crossing the mind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Nistelrooy was part of a Man United side that were fierce rivals with the Gunners in the early 2000s and famously clashed with Martin Keown – and a number of Arsenal players – after missing a penalty and playing a role in getting Patrick Vieira sent off in the same game.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN NISTELROOY? PSV come to the Emirates two points behind the Gunners and their manager will hope to see his side pick up a famous win in north London and move top of Group A.