Van Dijk slams ex-footballers for negativity after Liverpool defeat Ajax

Virgin van Dijk made sure to make his feelings known towards the former players who have been criticising the Reds after Liverpool's win against Ajax,

Klopp's side only won three of eight in PL & UCL

Van der Vaart among pundits slating Liverpool

Van Dijk slammed the critics after Ajax win

WHAT HAPPENED? Plenty of ex-professionals have been quick to pile the pressure on Liverpool this season after their uncharacteristically slow start to the campaign. In the build-up to the win against Ajax, Rafael van der Vaart claimed the Reds are a "very mediocre team" beyond their stars with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez being picked out and criticised.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after the 2-0 victory against the Dutch champions, Van Dijk was asked by BT Sport about the key to Liverpool re-finding their best form. He responded: "Not listening to the outside world, that's the most important thing!

"It's funny sometimes because there's a lot of ex-footballers and they know exactly what we're going through, they say a lot of things to try and get us down. We know exactly that last week [against Napoli] was unacceptable, it was very bad and we tried to make it right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the fuss being made about Liverpool's start to the campaign, they are still seventh in the Premier League with just six points separating them from first-placed Arsenal. They are also likely to be second in their Champions League group after Rangers host Napoli on Wednesday.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: After their game against Chelsea at the weekend was postponed, Liverpool will now have to wait more than a fortnight to get back on track in the league. They host Brighton at Anfield on October 1.