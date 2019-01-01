Van Dijk says 'fear is not something Liverpool feel' ahead of Manchester City showdown

In advance of a game many expect to be vital in deciding the destination of the Premier League, the Reds defender says they are calm and confident

Virgil van Dijk says that neither he nor his team feel fear as they are confident in their ability to win any game.

The international was talking ahead of the huge match with on Sunday. Liverpool were beaten to the Premier League title by City last year with just one point between the sides.

This year the Reds have a six point lead, but Van Dijk knows there’s no room for complacency.

“We’re not looking too far ahead because we have only played 11 games and we know City are a fantastic team,” the central defender told a press conference.

“But there was no panic last season when we were challenging for the title.

“I have no fear. You should not have any fear when you go out on the pitch.

“Fear is not something we feel at Liverpool. And after what we have done, we know that we have the quality to win any game.

“It will be a good challenge. City are the champions, with quality throughout the whole pitch, a clear plan, a fantastic manager, fantastic players – and are very difficult to beat.”

City striker Sergio Aguero is likely to be facing up to Van Dijk. The international has never scored at Anfield, but the Reds defender doesn’t think history will have a role to play in Sunday’s clash.

“I think Aguero is one of the best strikers in the League,” he added. "And he’s been doing it for many years. It’s a tough challenge and we will all have to be at our best to keep him quiet.

“He won’t be worrying about not scoring at Anfield. He has enough experience not to think about those statistics.”

The Merseyside club’s margin over their rivals is wide enough they could settle for a draw, as they did last year at Anfield, in a drab 0-0.

Van Dijk rejected out of hand any suggestion his team may look to kill the game.

“Drawing this game is something we are not going to even think about,” he stated.

“We want to win every game we play, and they will want to win as well so we will see.

“The situation is that we are six points above them at the moment, but that can change quickly.”