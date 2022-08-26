Valparaiso at Colorado: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Valparaiso and Colorado will meet on Friday evening in a non-conference women’s college soccer contest.
Colorado come into this contest with two wins in two matches, while Valpo have a win and a draw.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Valparaiso at Colorado
|Date
|Aug 26, 2022
|Times
|6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT
|Stream
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Pac-12 Network
Team news and rosters
|Position
Valparaiso roster
|Goalkeepers
|Coryell, Henkel, Sheridan
|Defenders
|Graf, Gountounas, Morrison, Hill, Norfolk, Hillman, Epstein, Crompton, White
|Midfielders
|Eckstein, Garcia, O'Rear, Anderson, Ray
|Forwards
|Evans, Schiemann, Dugan, James, Joiner, Park, Fish, Cook, DuSatko
Valpo opened the season with a scoreless draw against Eastern Illinois before winning their first home match of the season on Sunday, taikng down Youngstown State 1-0.
The back-to-back shutouts to open the season mark the third time in program history that’s happened.
Predicted Valparaiso starting XI: Coryell; Norfolk, O’Rear, Graf, Anderson, Gountounas, Dusatko, White, Dugan, Eckstein, James.
|Position
|Colorado roster
|Goalkeepers
|Smith, Grust, Hansen
|Defenders
|Cardenas, Miranda, Willis, Duke, Stodden, Sharts, Newkirk, Hunter
|Midfielders
|Hayward, Thistle, Beyer, Palangi, Allen, Babcock-Chi, Jones, Gonzalez
Forwards
|Webb, Layne, Kuhlmann, Rosen, Lister, James, Master, Petrov, Duguid
Colorado have gotten off to a strong start to this season, winning their first match against Weber State 5-0 and then following that up with a 5-1 win over San Diego.
The latter triumph was the 114th victory for head coach Danny Sanchez, which tied the program record for such results.`
Predicted Colorado starting XI: Hansen; Webb, Kuhlmann, Hayward, Rosen, Miranda, Willis, Babcock-Chi, James, Sharts, Gonzalez.
Last results
|Valparaiso results
|Colorado results
|Valparaiso 1-0 Youngstown (Aug 21)
|Colorado 5-1 San Diego (Aug 21)
|Eastern Illinois 0-0 Valparaiso (Aug 18)
|Colorado 5-0 Weber State (Aug 18)