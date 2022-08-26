Valparaiso at Colorado: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's a big match-up between the two college outfits - here's everything you need to know

Valparaiso and Colorado will meet on Friday evening in a non-conference women’s college soccer contest.

Colorado come into this contest with two wins in two matches, while Valpo have a win and a draw.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position West Virginia roster Goalkeepers Coryell, Henkel, Sheridan Defenders Graf, Gountounas, Morrison, Hill, Norfolk, Hillman, Epstein, Crompton, White Midfielders Eckstein, Garcia, O'Rear, Anderson, Ray Forwards Evans, Schiemann, Dugan, James, Joiner, Park, Fish, Cook, DuSatko

Valpo opened the season with a scoreless draw against Eastern Illinois before winning their first home match of the season on Sunday, taikng down Youngstown State 1-0.

The back-to-back shutouts to open the season mark the third time in program history that’s happened.

Predicted Valparaiso starting XI: Coryell; Norfolk, O’Rear, Graf, Anderson, Gountounas, Dusatko, White, Dugan, Eckstein, James.

Position Colorado roster Goalkeepers Smith, Grust, Hansen Defenders Cardenas, Miranda, Willis, Duke, Stodden, Sharts, Newkirk, Hunter Midfielders Hayward, Thistle, Beyer, Palangi, Allen, Babcock-Chi, Jones, Gonzalez Forwards Webb, Layne, Kuhlmann, Rosen, Lister, James, Master, Petrov, Duguid

Colorado have gotten off to a strong start to this season, winning their first match against Weber State 5-0 and then following that up with a 5-1 win over San Diego.

The latter triumph was the 114th victory for head coach Danny Sanchez, which tied the program record for such results.`

Predicted Colorado starting XI: Hansen; Webb, Kuhlmann, Hayward, Rosen, Miranda, Willis, Babcock-Chi, James, Sharts, Gonzalez.

Last results