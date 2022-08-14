Valencia vs Girona: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Che get their season underway against their Catalan visitors - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 season of La Liga kicks off this weekend as Valencia welcome Girona to face them at Mestalla on Sunday. A frustrating ninth-place finish for the hosts last term saw them come up shy of expectations, as they were muscled out of the race for Europe.

Now, Los Che will hope to get the new campaign off with a bang, as they welcome their Catalan visitors to town - and both will be sizing up a three-point haul to make a strong start to the fresh season.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Valencia vs Girona Date August 14, 2022 Times 1:30pm ET, 10:30am PT

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Valencia roster Goalkeepers Doménech, Rivero, Mamardashvili Defenders Correia, Lato, Paulista, Guillamón, Diakhaby, Gayà, Foulquier, Cömert Midfielders Musah, Račić, Soler, Castillejo, Lino, Koindredi, Nico Forwards Gómez, Duro, Vallejo, André

Ninth wasn't quite the finish Los Che had in mind last term, but it is a new season now and they will very much hope to turn the page and restore their place as European contenders among the pack in La Liga.

In Gennaro Gattuso, the third-ever Italian to helm the club, they have a born winner, with a litany of success from his playing days and a few managerial accolades to boot too - and they'll hope that they can shoot out of the blocks with a win today.

Predicted Valencia starting XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Diakhaby, Gabriel, Gaya; Musah, Guillamon; Castillejo, Soler, Lino; Duro.

Position Girona roster Goalkeepers Carlos Defenders Espinosa, Gutiérrez, Martínez, López, Juanpe, Couto, Bueno Midfielders Kebe, Terrats, Sáiz, A. García, Herrera, Martin, B. García, Sala Forwards Stuani, Castellanos, Fernández, Riquelme

After back-to-back playoff heartbreaks, a remarkable run from sixth last term has brought Girona back to the top-flight of Spanish football, and now they will have their eyes set on bedding in once again.

Now, they face a tough opening encounter - one that could prove an acid test for expectations in Catalonia this term, to discover whether they have the edge to remain where they are.

Predicted Girona starting XI: Martin; Martinez, Bueno, Juanpe; Couto, Herrera, A Garcia, Terrats, Urena; Stuani, Castellanos.

Last five results

Valencia results Girona results Valencia 2-1 Atalanta (Aug 6) Girona 1-1 Zaragoza (Aug 7) Castellón 1-0 Valencia (Aug 3) Girona 2-0 Bolívar (Aug 6) Forest 1-1 Valencia (Jul 30) Napoli 3-1 Girona (Aug 3) Stuttgart 5-2 Valencia (Jul 23) Girona 2-0 Andorra (Jul 27) St. Gallen 0-2 Valencia (Jul 20) Benfica 4-2 Girona (Jul 20)

Head-to-head