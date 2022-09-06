USWNT vs Nigeria: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It is the second of two quick clashes for the pair - here's everything you need to know

The United States women's national team are set to take on Nigeria in an international friendly encounter on Tuesday.

Watch USWNT vs Nigeria on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

In the second of two encounters in the space of a week between the USWNT and the Super Falcons, the reigning world champions will be looking to back up their prior 4-0 victory.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games USWNT vs Nigeria Date Sep 6, 2022 Times 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), international friendlies can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Kingsbury, Murphy, Naeher Defenders Cook, Fox, Girma, Huerta, Mace, Sauerbrunn Midfielders Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Kornieck, Lavelle, Mewis, Sanchez, Sullivan Forwards Hatch, Morgan, Pugh, Purce, Rapinoe, Smith

A comfortable win last week ensured the USWNT preserved a near-perfect record over recent years, having not lost a friendly since 2019.

With a title to defend next year down under, they will be hoping for another routine rout to showcase their dominance.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher; Huerta, Cook, Sauerbrunn, Fox; Lavelle, Sullivan, Horan; Smith, Morgan. Pugh.

Position Nigeria roster Goalkeepers Nnadozie, Ohiaeriaku Defenders Payne, G. Ogbonna, Ohale, Alozie, A. Ogbonna, Demehin Midfielders Echegini, Ucheibe, Payne, Uju, Abiodun Forwards Ajibade, Imuran, Kanu, Ikechukwu, Onumonu, Monday, Onyenezide

Fourth place at the women's AFCON earlier this year, Nigeria are chasing a first victory in four as a result, having lost the semi-final, third-place match and last week's encounter.

They'll hope to pull out a different result this time around - or at the very least, a kinder scoreline.

Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Payne; Ucheibe, Uju, Ajibade, Echegini; Onumonu, Monday.

Last five results