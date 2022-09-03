USWNT vs Nigeria: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both teams get back into action following continental tournament exploits earlier this year - here's everything you need to know

The United States women's national team are set to take on Nigeria this weekend in an international friendly encounter.

In the first of two encounters between the USWNT and the Super Falcons, the reigning world champions will be looking to kick off their autumn on a winning note.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Kingsbury, Murphy, Naeher Defenders Cook, Fox, Girma, Huerta, Mace, Sauerbrunn Midfielders Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Kornieck, Lavelle, Mewis, Sanchez, Sullivan Forwards Hatch, Morgan, Pugh, Purce, Rapinoe, Smith

The USWNT return to action for the first time since July, when they won the CONCACAF final against Canada.

They haven't lost a match since August 2021 at the Olympics - and this team hasn’t lost a friendly since 2019 against France.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher; Huerta, Cook, Sauerbrunn, Fox; Lavelle, Sullivan, Horan; Smith, Morgan. Pugh.

Position Nigeria roster Goalkeepers Nnadozie, Ohiaeriaku Defenders Payne, G. Ogbonna, Ohale, Alozie, A. Ogbonna, Demehin Midfielders Echegini, Ucheibe, Payne, Uju, Abiodun Forwards Ajibade, Imuran, Kanu, Ikechukwu, Onumonu, Monday, Onyenezide

Like the United States, Nigeria are playing their first match since July, when they competed in the women’s AFCON.

But unlike the USWNT, their continental championship campaign didn’t end in a title, as they fell 1-0 in the third-place medal match against Zambia.

Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Payne; Ucheibe, Uju, Ajibade, Echegini; Onumonu, Monday.

Last five results