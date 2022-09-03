USWNT vs Nigeria: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The United States women's national team are set to take on Nigeria this weekend in an international friendly encounter.
USWNT vs Nigeria
In the first of two encounters between the USWNT and the Super Falcons, the reigning world champions will be looking to kick off their autumn on a winning note.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|USWNT vs Nigeria
|Date
|Sep 3, 2022
|Times
|1:00pm ET, 10:00am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
US TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), international friendlies can be watched live on FOX.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|USWNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Kingsbury, Murphy, Naeher
|Defenders
|Cook, Fox, Girma, Huerta, Mace, Sauerbrunn
|Midfielders
|Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Kornieck, Lavelle, Mewis, Sanchez, Sullivan
Forwards
|Hatch, Morgan, Pugh, Purce, Rapinoe, Smith
The USWNT return to action for the first time since July, when they won the CONCACAF final against Canada.
They haven't lost a match since August 2021 at the Olympics - and this team hasn’t lost a friendly since 2019 against France.
Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher; Huerta, Cook, Sauerbrunn, Fox; Lavelle, Sullivan, Horan; Smith, Morgan. Pugh.
|Position
|Nigeria roster
|Goalkeepers
|Nnadozie, Ohiaeriaku
|Defenders
|Payne, G. Ogbonna, Ohale, Alozie, A. Ogbonna, Demehin
|Midfielders
|Echegini, Ucheibe, Payne, Uju, Abiodun
|Forwards
|Ajibade, Imuran, Kanu, Ikechukwu, Onumonu, Monday, Onyenezide
Like the United States, Nigeria are playing their first match since July, when they competed in the women’s AFCON.
But unlike the USWNT, their continental championship campaign didn’t end in a title, as they fell 1-0 in the third-place medal match against Zambia.
Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Payne; Ucheibe, Uju, Ajibade, Echegini; Onumonu, Monday.
Last five results
|USWNT results
|Nigeria results
|USWNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18)
|Nigeria 0-1 Zambia (Jul 22)
|USWNT 3-0 Costa Rica (Jul 14)
|Morocco 1 (5)-(4) Nigeria (Jul 18)
|USWNT 1-0 Mexico (Jul 11)
|Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria (Jul 14)
|Jamaica 0-5 USWNT (Aug 7)
|Nigeria 4-0 Burundi (Jul 10)
|USWNT 3-0 Haiti (Jul 4)
|Botswana 0-2 Nigeria (Jul 7)