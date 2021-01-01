USWNT star Mewis continues fine form since injury return with brace in Man City's Champions League thrashing of Fiorentina

The 28-year-old took her tally to five goals in four games since making her comeback from an ankle injury as City progressed to the quarter-finals

Sam Mewis continued her good form since returning from injury with two goals as Manchester City confirmed their place in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals in dominant fashion.

Mewis suffered an ankle injury on international duty with the U.S. women’s national team in January, but has scored five goals in four matches since making her return a month later.

City held a 3-0 lead from their round-of-16 first leg against Fiorentina and two goals apiece from Mewis and Ellen White, plus a Caroline Weir penalty, saw Gareth Taylor's side through 8-0 on aggregate.

How has Mewis done since her return?

Mewis came off the bench to impress on Thursday, joining USWNT team-mates Abby Dahklemper and Rose Lavelle, who each played the full 90 minutes.

She drove through midfield before picking out the bottom corner for an excellent first goal, then rounded off the scoring with a close-range finish with 12 minutes to play.

Her brace took her joint-top of the Champions League scoring charts for the season. With four goals, she is level with Barcelona’s Jenni Hermoso, Lyon’s Melvine Malard, and the Rosengard pair of Jelena Cankovic and Sanne Troelsgaard.

City have won all four games since Mewis made her return at the end of February, marking her comeback with two goals in a 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham in the Women's Super League.

What has been said?

City boss Taylor praised his side’s decision-making in the final third after another satisfying win.

“I thought the way we managed the game from the first to the last minute was excellent,” Taylor said.

“We scored some good goals, made some great decisions around the edge of the box and all the players contributed.

“That has been one of the biggest shifts I have seen this season, our decision making in the final third. Earlier in the season that was an area we needed to improve on.

“You can see now, because we put the players in those situations a lot both in training and matches, that there is a bit of thought process that goes behind it now.”

