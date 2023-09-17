'I'm going to start crying' - USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe gets emotional after classy send off in final OL Reign game in Portland

USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe got emotional after receiving a classy farewell in her final game for OL Reign in Portland.

Rapinoe received farewell in Portland

Portland Timbers beat OL Reign 2-0

Rapinoe to retire at the end of NWSL season

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite OL Reign losing the NWSL clash against Portland Thorns 2-0, it was an emotional occasion for Rapinoe who played for the final time in a city where it all started for the USWNT star. Being an alumnus of the University of Portland, Rapinoe played her college soccer with Portland Pilots. Both sets of supporters gave her a loud reception when she departed the field in the 84th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Rapinoe said: "I have to go quick, or I am going to start crying. It's obviously happy too, it's obviously sad. I've been trying to impress people in Portland since I was 18. So you know, to play college here and have so many amazing memories. You know, even the rivalry. These are always the very best games. So even when you're on the losing end, like tonight, this really sucks but it's always really special playing here, obviously.

"You know a packed crowd. I don't think it was like all for me. But I mean probably, basically, mostly, to have it be you know, another meaningful game in a city that I love so much and that has meant so much to me and just such an important soccer city in our sport as well. I have so much love and respect for the fans here and how they show up for their team and obviously, I have a lot of good friends on the other team. So yeah, emotional."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe announced before the 2023 Women's World Cup that she would hang up her boots after the ongoing NWSL season. Her and international team-mate Julie Ertz will bid farewell to the USWNT next month in a pair of send-off friendlies against South Africa.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? After saying goodbye to the Stars and Stripes, Rapinoe will look to help OL Reign maintain their playoff position with three regular season games remaining.