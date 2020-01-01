USWNT to return for first game in eight months with World Cup final rematch against the Netherlands

The game at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda will be the first for Vlatko Andonovski's team after an absence of 261 days

The United States women's national team will face the in a friendly on November 27 in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

The game, which will take place at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, Netherlands, will be the USWNT's first match since March in a year that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The USWNT had been apart since winning the SheBelieves Cup in March before they gathered for an 11-day training camp in Denver, Colorado last month.

Article continues below

More teams

Now they are set to hold another camp, this time in the Netherlands, which will begin six days prior to the match in Breda.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“First, everyone is just really excited to have an international match,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said of what will be his side's first game in 261 days. “That it’s against the Netherlands makes it even better and more challenging. We had to get back on the field for a real game at some point, so it might as well be against one of the best teams in the world.

"We have a lot of work to do before the Olympics and facing a really talented Dutch team will give us a good look at where we are at the end of this very unusual year.”

The U.S. are preparing to take part in the rescheduled Olympics in Tokyo, which are set to begin in July 2021 after originally being scheduled for the summer just gone.

The game in Breda will be the first for the USWNT outside of the United States since the 2019 World Cup final in , .

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored against the Netherlands in that match, giving the U.S. a 2-0 win for their second straight World Cup title and fourth overall.

Lavelle, who is currently at , did not participate in October's camp along with all her teammates who are also playing in .

Sam Mewis (Manchester City), Christen Press (Manchester United), Tobin Heath (Man Utd) and Alex Morgan ( ) are also currently in the Women's and could all be called up for the match against the Netherlands.