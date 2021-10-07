USMNT vs Jamaica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The United States men's national team will hope to avoid a Qatar 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifier banana-skin when they face Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The Stars and Stripes welcome the Reggae Boyz to Texas for the pair's fourth game of the third round, with the hosts so far unbeaten and their visitors seeking a first win in six games.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|USMNT vs Jamaica
|Date
|October 7, 2021
|Times
|7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
Team news & rosters
|Position
|USMNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Turner, Johnson
|Defenders
|Yedlin, Zimmerman, A. Robinson, Dest, M. Robinson, Moore, McKenzie, Bello, Richards
|Midfielders
|Acosta, Lletget, Roldon, McKennie, Adams, Busio, Musah, De la Torre
|Forwards
|Zardes, Arriola, Weah, Aaronson, Hoppe, Pepi
The Stars and the Stripes have had plenty to celebrate with their Gold Cup success this year, but two draws across their first three qualifiers for Qatar isn't quite what Gregg Berhalter is after when it comes to their hit rate.
But their clash in Austin presents the perfect chance to further blood his young guns, such as Ricardo Pepi, with more than half of his squad under 25 ahead of next year's World Cup.
Predicted USMNT starting XI: Steffen; Yedlin, Dest, Zimmerman, A. Robinson; Roldan, Acosta, McKennie; Weah, Aaronson, Pepi.
|Position
|Jamaica roster
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Barnes, White
|Defenders
|Topey, Lowe, Mariappa, Fisher, Powell, Lawrence, Brown
|Midfielders
|Williams, Watson, Decordova-Reid, Magee, Roofe
|Forwards
|Flemmings, Lowe, Nicholson, East, Gray
Having seen their preparations for last month's Qatar qualifiers disrupted by Covid-19 rules related to the selection of Premier League players, the Reggae Boyz have entirely ignored the English top flight this time around.
That means no further caps for Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey, with a mix of talent stretching from the domestic leagues through MLS for Theodore Whitmore's men.
Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake; Fisher, Mariappa, Powell, Lawrence; Williams, Decordova-Reid, Roofe; Flemmings, Nicholson, East.
Last five results
|USMNT results
|Jamaica results
|Honduras 1-4 USMNT (Sep 8)
|Costa Rica 1-1 Jamaica (Sep 8)
|USMNT 1-1 Canada (Sep 5)
|Jamaica 0-3 Panama (Sep 5)
|El Salvador 0-0 USMNT (Sep 2)
|Mexico 2-1 Jamaica (Sep 2)
|USMNT 1-0 Mexico (AET) (Aug 1)
|USMNT 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 25)
|Qatar 0-1 USMNT (Jul 29)
|Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/25/2021
|USMNT 1-0 Jamaica
|3/25/2021
|USMNT 4-1 Jamaica
|7/3/2019
|Jamaica 1-3 USMNT
|6/5/2019
|USMNT 0-1 Jamaica
|7/26/2017
|USMNT 2-1 Jamaica