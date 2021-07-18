USMNT vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Seen as 'resurgent' teams in CONCACAF, the Americans collide with the Canucks in a game that will decide who avoids Mexico in the knockouts

The U.S. men's national team locks horns with northern neighbours Canada on Sunday, with both sides assured of their place in the Gold Cup knockout stage.

Watch USMNT vs Canada on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Each side has two wins from two in Group B and the USMNT comes into the game on a high after putting six goals past Martinique last time out, while Canada scored four against Haiti.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games USMNT vs Canada Date July 18, 2021 Times 5pm ET, 2pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's Gold Cup games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX / TUDN / Univision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Turner, Johnson, Guzan Defenders Cannon, Vines, Pines, Zimmerman, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Bello Midfielders Busio, Roldan, Yueill, Lletget, Williamson, Acosta Forwards Arriola, Gioacchini, Zardes, Dike, Hoppe, Lewis

Doubts persist over the availability of Paul Arriola and Reggie Cannon, with the pair nursing injuries from the opening games.

Gregg Berhalter shook things up for the second game of the group and it yielded a 6-1 victory against Martinique, so it seems unlikely that he will deviate too much.

However, the likes of Gyasi Zardes, Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta will be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner, Zimmerman, Sands, Robinson, Bello, Moore, Williamson, Lletget, Roldan, Gioacchini, Dike.

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers St Clair, Crepeau, Leutwiler Defenders Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Sturing, Henry, Laryea, Gutierrez Midfielders Piette, Eustaquio, Fraser, Kaye, Paton, Osorio Forwards Pasher, Cavallini, Hoilett, Corbeanu, Buchanan, Larin, Akinola

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies had to pull out of the roster ahead of the tournament, while Lille's Jonathan David is not present either, but Canada has been inspired by a number of other key players.

Cyle Larin leads the scoring charts with three goals and Portugal-based Stephen Eustaquio has two to his name, though, unfortunately for the Canucks, the latter is suspended for this game.

Samuel Piette is expected to be the replacement for Eustaquio. Meanwhile, the game could also see a debut for Ayo Akinola, who turned his back on the USMNT in order to switch to Canada.

Stephen Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Lucas Cavallini, Liam Fraser and Mark-Anthony Kaye are all carrying yellow cards and at risk of suspension.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Crepeau, Vitoria, Henry, Miller, Buchanan, Johnston, Osorio, Kaye, Piette, Larin, Cavallini.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USMNT results Canada results USMNT 6-1 Martinique (Jul 15) Haiti 1-4 Canada (Jul 15) USMNT 1-0 Haiti (Jul 11) Canada 4-1 Martinique (Jul 11) USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica (Jun 9) Canada 3-0 Haiti (Jun 15) USMNT 3-2 Mexico (AET) (Jun 6) Haiti 0-1 Canada (Jun 12) USMNT 1-0 Honduras (Jun 3) Canada 4-0 Suriname (Jun 8)

Head-to-head